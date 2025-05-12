Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb

Costa Coffee has confirmed its Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after a refurb later this month.

The coffee shop temporarily closed on Sunday to undergo a “transformative renovation”.

Costa says the Brook Street store will return “brighter, bolder, and better than ever” when it reopens later in May.

The chain says the refresh forms part of its plans to “support the towns and high streets it serves”.

The store is being redesigned “to create a more uplifting and modern environment for the local community”.

It comes as Pret A Manger confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store – just across the road from Costa – will open on Brook Street this summer.

And Cake Guru is set to leave Brook Street after five years for a “more affordable premises”.