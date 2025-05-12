Business Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb The coffee shops closed for a "transformative renovation" on Sunday. By Andrew Robson May 12 2025, 10:59am May 12 2025, 10:59am Share Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5242224/costa-broughty-ferry-refurb/ Copy Link 4 comment The Brook Street chain. Image: Google Street View Costa Coffee has confirmed its Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after a refurb later this month. The coffee shop temporarily closed on Sunday to undergo a “transformative renovation”. Costa says the Brook Street store will return “brighter, bolder, and better than ever” when it reopens later in May. The chain says the refresh forms part of its plans to “support the towns and high streets it serves”. The store is being redesigned “to create a more uplifting and modern environment for the local community”. It comes as Pret A Manger confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store – just across the road from Costa – will open on Brook Street this summer. And Cake Guru is set to leave Brook Street after five years for a “more affordable premises”. The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants and shops across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in one handy place
Conversation