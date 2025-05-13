Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols

The shop known as Spex Pistols for more than a decade will now be called Land O'Spex after the iconic band kicked up a fuss.

By Ben MacDonald
Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Spex Pistols owner Richard Cook has rebranded his shop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee glasses shop has rebranded after a legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols.

The shop formerly known as Spex Pistols for more than a decade will now be called Land O’Spex after the iconic band kicked up a fuss about the name and logo.

The store had operated with the Spex Pistols name – under a trademark – on West Port since 2010.

The shop’s logo also resembled that of the 1970s band.

However, owner Richard Cook has now changed the name after receiving a cease and desist notice.

Dundee shop ‘has no choice’ over rebrand after Sex Pistols row

Richard said: “We don’t really have a choice.

“We don’t make enough money to take on the Sex Pistols. It’s hard to see how we can be a threat to them.

“They are a global brand with millions of followers from the punk scene all around the world.

We’re a wee spectacle shop in the smallest street in Dundee, concentrating on serving our customers as best we can.”

The issue came to light last year when Richard missed the date to renew the trademark.

This was the first time since he obtained the rights in 2012.

Richard employs eight people at the West Port store. Image: Ben Douglas/Burnt Bongo

Richard says a combination of strain on the business following Covid, a bereavement and suffering a heart attack caused the deadline to be missed.

The cease and desist was sent to Spex Pistols by lawyers acting on behalf of Glitterbest Limited, the company representing the Sex Pistols and original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and John Lydon.

The Sex Pistols initially demanded that the shop stopped using both the name and logo.

However, representatives for the band say they later reached an agreement that would have allowed Richard to continue using the Spex Pistols name.

Richard says he felt that the agreement was still too restrictive and so has decided to rebrand.

‘I don’t have the resources to challenge them’

Richard said: “We’ve never been confused with the Sex Pistols, so we don’t see how we can be a threat.

“This is a world away from the international interests of the Sex Pistols.

“We wanted to find a way to continue as Spex Pistols but, in the end, it was simply easier and cheaper to change the name and brand, which is what they had wanted us to do in the first place.

“Over the years, we’ve built our business by offering a range of goods and services which I hoped were ‘out of the ordinary’ to provide a service beyond spectacles.

The Sex Pistols performing in London at the height of their fame in 1977. Image: Elisa Leonelli/Shutterstock

“I’ve based my professional reputation on old-fashioned customer service, bespoke lens design – which is my speciality – and repairing and selling spectacle frames in my small workshop.

“To be perfectly honest, I have focused so much on fair pricing that I have rarely ever made a profit after all the bills are paid.

“I just don’t have the resources to challenge their action in any way, so we have had to rebrand.

“I’m sure our customers will understand and remain loyal but the whole episode has been an enormous strain.”

Remaining Spex Pistols stock will be on sale until Friday. Image: Ben Douglas/Burnt Bongo

A spokesperson for Glitterbest told The Courier it was “confused” by Richard’s stance.

They said: “The objection was to the shop’s logo, which uses a very similar stylisation to the Sex Pistols’ logo and is clearly intended to bring the band to mind.

“We have gone to great lengths over many months to be as accommodating as possible in finding a resolution that both protects the Sex Pistols brand, whilst minimising the impact on the shop.

“We had made it clear to the owners of the shop that they could continue to use the name Spex Pistols and agreed a new logo design, without any financial demands, and had been under the impression that an agreement had been reached.”

Land O’Spex a nod to former Stobswell bakery

The newly branded Land O’Spex is a nod to the former Wallace’s Bakery shop, Land O’Cakes, in Stobswell.

The remaining Spex Pistols stock will remain on sale until Friday.

Richard added: “It is the end of an era for Dundee but the start of a new chapter for our shop.

“We have very committed customers who support us because we do things differently.”

The Sex Pistols have recently reformed without Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, in the line-up.

More from Business

To go with story by Neil Henderson. Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline up for sale at ?1.75m Picture shows; Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline. Crossford Fife. Supplied by Graham & Sibbald Date; Unknown
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
Perth's Craic'n'Hair, which is on the move in Image: Supplied.
Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening…
The Dovetail premises in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions
RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office
A new family home could replace a derelict cottage near Brechin. Image: Building Design Services
Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission
The Brook Street chain.
Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb
4

Conversation