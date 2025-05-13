Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated

RT Shepherd manufactured bagpipes, chanters and reeds sold around the world.

By Paul Malik
RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
An iconic Fife bagpipe manufacturer has been liquidated and its assets sold after the company entered financial difficulty.

RT Shepherd & Sons was founded in the 1970s by the late Robert “Bob” Shepherd, who would go on to become a well-known name in the piping world.

The company was headquartered in Cardenden and had a strong reputation for its chanters and reeds which were sold globally.

It became insolvent, with liquidators saying cash flow problems ultimately lead directors to wind the business up.

But another Fife business has stepped in to take on the assets, run by a former employee.

RT Shepherd’s will now become part of Kirkcaldy’s Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds, which is owned by Fifer Ross Watson.

Shepherd’s was heavily involved in bagpiping competitions, lending its name to the young person’s trophy in the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band junior contest, among others.

RT Shepherd  Sons liquidated

The liquidation process was handled by Glasgow company Dains.

Most recent accounts show RT Shepherd employed eight members of staff.

Interim liquidator and partner Steven Wright said “various factors” had contributed to the firm’s liquidation.

He said: “Despite its strong reputation and branding in the bagpipe world, the company faced several challenges over the past few years which unfortunately led to the director’s taking the tough decision to file for a winding up petition.

Bob Shepherd, appearing on BBC Scotland in 1983. Image: BBC 

“Our initial priority was to assist all employees with their claims and deal with a large number of stakeholders from across the world.

“I am pleased to say that we have now managed to secure a sale of the company
assets to a former employee, Ross Watson, who trades as Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds.

“Ross has a unique understanding of the business and is well placed to be able to take on the RT Shepherd brand.

“Anyone wishing to purchase anything previously associated with the company should now contact Ross directly.”

Bob Shepherd

Bob Shepherd was born in Lochore, Fife, and was a teacher at Ballingry.

He was instrumental in establishing the Dysart and Dundonald Pipe Band as a leading ensemble who would go on to win the world championships in the 1970s.

Mr Shepherd was awarded an MBE in the 2002 honours list and made a lifetime member of the The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) in 2013. He died following an illness in 2019.

