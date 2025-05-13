Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated

An iconic Fife bagpipe manufacturer has been liquidated and its assets sold after the company entered financial difficulty.

RT Shepherd & Sons was founded in the 1970s by the late Robert “Bob” Shepherd, who would go on to become a well-known name in the piping world.

The company was headquartered in Cardenden and had a strong reputation for its chanters and reeds which were sold globally.

It became insolvent, with liquidators saying cash flow problems ultimately lead directors to wind the business up.

But another Fife business has stepped in to take on the assets, run by a former employee.

RT Shepherd’s will now become part of Kirkcaldy’s Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds, which is owned by Fifer Ross Watson.

Shepherd’s was heavily involved in bagpiping competitions, lending its name to the young person’s trophy in the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band junior contest, among others.

RT Shepherd Sons liquidated

The liquidation process was handled by Glasgow company Dains.

Most recent accounts show RT Shepherd employed eight members of staff.

Interim liquidator and partner Steven Wright said “various factors” had contributed to the firm’s liquidation.

He said: “Despite its strong reputation and branding in the bagpipe world, the company faced several challenges over the past few years which unfortunately led to the director’s taking the tough decision to file for a winding up petition.

“Our initial priority was to assist all employees with their claims and deal with a large number of stakeholders from across the world.

“I am pleased to say that we have now managed to secure a sale of the company

assets to a former employee, Ross Watson, who trades as Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds.

“Ross has a unique understanding of the business and is well placed to be able to take on the RT Shepherd brand.

“Anyone wishing to purchase anything previously associated with the company should now contact Ross directly.”

Bob Shepherd

Bob Shepherd was born in Lochore, Fife, and was a teacher at Ballingry.

He was instrumental in establishing the Dysart and Dundonald Pipe Band as a leading ensemble who would go on to win the world championships in the 1970s.

Mr Shepherd was awarded an MBE in the 2002 honours list and made a lifetime member of the The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) in 2013. He died following an illness in 2019.