Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office

Angus firm Voigt Architects is setting up a new office in Dundee as it targets growth.

The architectural firm is a well-known name in Angus and operates from the visitor centre building at Arbroath harbour.

It was set up by directors and staff from the Voigt Partnership following the untimely death of managing director Heinz Voigt in December 2017, at the age of 64.

Now it is opening a second location, at the District 10 building, known locally as ‘the shipping containers’, at Greenmarket in Dundee.

Voigt Architects director on Dundee move

Director Lee Fotheringham said opening in Dundee had long been discussed by the six-strong Voigt team.

He said: “It’s a good opportunity for us to be closer to our clients in and around Dundee and Perth.

“We will also try to attract new business from Dundee as well.

“The shipping containers jumped out to us. It’s a good location, with a bit of parking.

“We liked the fact it was modern. A lot of offices are in old buildings which had been repurposed and they felt a bit stale. This office had an energy about it.

“We will see what the first year brings but we are hoping there’s an opportunity to add a couple of additional permanent staff in Dundee.”

Signs corner is turning for building projects

Voigt Architects handles around 50 projects a year, the majority of which are residential in nature.

The majority of this business comes from word of mouth or from existing commercial clients returning, such as GSK.

It was the architects behind Arbikie Distillery’s visitor centre near Montrose and the Seaview Manor housing development in Monifieth.

Lee said the high price of building materials, combined with other economic factors, means it is less affordable for people to build at the moment.

However, Voigt works hard to find solutions to design projects at the right price point for the customer.

He said there were positive signs that this will change.

He said: “There’s definitely a lot of developer work going on. We are working with a lot of national housebuilders, so they’re obviously seeing something positive.

“There’s no denying that the cost to build for private clients is an issue.

“We’re getting plenty of inquiries, and it’s just about kind of being able to design something that does fit in with the budget.

“People still need things built and it’s about finding that sweet spot where financially it can work for them.

“We want to provide a good service that means people come back and pass on recommendations to others.”