Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office

One of the best-known architects in Tayside is opening a second location as it plans for growth.

Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Angus firm Voigt Architects is setting up a new office in Dundee as it targets growth.

The architectural firm is a well-known name in Angus and operates from the visitor centre building at Arbroath harbour.

It was set up by directors and staff from the Voigt Partnership following the untimely death of managing director Heinz Voigt in December 2017, at the age of 64.

Now it is opening a second location, at the District 10 building, known locally as ‘the shipping containers’, at Greenmarket in Dundee.

Voigt Architects director on Dundee move

Director Lee Fotheringham said opening in Dundee had long been discussed by the six-strong Voigt team.

He said: “It’s a good opportunity for us to be closer to our clients in and around Dundee and Perth.

“We will also try to attract new business from Dundee as well.

The Voigt Architects team at District 10 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The shipping containers jumped out to us. It’s a good location, with a bit of parking.

“We liked the fact it was modern. A lot of offices are in old buildings which had been repurposed and they felt a bit stale. This office had an energy about it.

“We will see what the first year brings but we are hoping there’s an opportunity to add a couple of additional permanent staff in Dundee.”

Signs corner is turning for building projects

Voigt Architects handles around 50 projects a year, the majority of which are residential in nature.

The majority of this business comes from word of mouth or from existing commercial clients returning, such as GSK.

It was the architects behind Arbikie Distillery’s visitor centre near Montrose and the Seaview Manor housing development in Monifieth.

Lee said the high price of building materials, combined with other economic factors, means it is less affordable for people to build at the moment.

However, Voigt works hard to find solutions to design projects at the right price point for the customer.

Voigt Architects did design work for Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie

He said there were positive signs that this will change.

He said: “There’s definitely a lot of developer work going on. We are working with a lot of national housebuilders, so they’re obviously seeing something positive.

“There’s no denying that the cost to build for private clients is an issue.

“We’re getting plenty of inquiries, and it’s just about kind of being able to design something that does fit in with the budget.

“People still need things built and it’s about finding that sweet spot where financially it can work for them.

“We want to provide a good service that means people come back and pass on recommendations to others.”

More from Business

RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
A new family home could replace a derelict cottage near Brechin. Image: Building Design Services
Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission
The Brook Street chain.
Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb
3
Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme will be completed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row
9
Co-owner James Glen with drivers Gary Dent and Stuart Smith standing in front of two taxis.
St Andrews couple went from single taxi to company with 17 drivers
David Findlay.
Forfar publican wants to 'give something back' to customers after taking on second venue
John Kelvin Kerr Snr and John Kelvin Kerr Jnr at their Dundee depot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kerr's Dairy family bosses on growing Dundee business one milk bottle at a time
Mango store in Overgate Centre. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT Media
First look inside new Mango fashion store in Dundee
7

Conversation