The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Brand Marketing and Social Media

The Brand Marketing and Social Media award is sponsored by Montrose Port Authority.

This award is open to all businesses who have maximised the potential of marketing to grow their sale or those of a third-party client. This could be through building a social media presence or delivering a targeted brand marketing campaign.

Winner will demonstrate:

Demonstrate creative use of marketing and/or social media platforms

Proof of improved audience engagement

Proof of revenue impact/subscribers or other benefits to business

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Thank you to Montrose Port Authority for sponsoring the Brand Marketing and Social Media category at The Courier Business Awards 2025.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) is a leading trust port on Scotland’s East Coast, playing a key role in the country’s transport, logistics and energy sectors. As the world’s largest chain and anchor port, MPA supports cargo and energy markets across the North Sea and beyond.

The port is the Operations & Maintenance base for Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, and the forthcoming Inch Cape project.

Guided by its trust port values, MPA is deeply committed to its community, driving sustainable economic growth and leading the charge toward becoming Scotland’s greenest port.

A spokesperson for MPA said: “Montrose Port Authority is proud to support the Courier Business Awards and sponsor the Brand Marketing and Social Media category, celebrating excellence across our vibrant business community in Courier country.”