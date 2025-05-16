Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Business Leader category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Business Leader

The Business Leader award is sponsored by Blackadders LLP.

This award is open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game-changing impact on a business operating within Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Winner will demonstrate:

Track record of strong business or project leadership

Impactful responses to business challenges and opportunities

Proof of inspiring others

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Business Leader category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Business Leader category sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Thank you to Blackadders LLP for sponsoring the Business Leader category at The Courier Business Awards 2025.

Blackadders LLP is a national law firm with offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Its ambitious team provides expertise across private and commercial law, delivering tailored, innovative solutions to individuals, businesses and organisations.

The firm’s commitment to client service is central to everything it does. By adopting the smartest and most efficient ways of working, it blends modern practices with the firm’s traditional values. Its Legus membership and cross-border collaborations with partner firms ensure it can handle even the most complex legal challenges with confidence.

A spokesperson for Blackadders said: “Blackadders is delighted to sponsor the Business Leader of the Year Award in 2025. This popular category celebrates outstanding achievement, and we look forward to recognising and honouring the finest business minds in the region.”