Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Family category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Family

The Family category is sponsored by Thorntons.

It celebrates outstanding family owned and operated businesses who call Courier Country home. It is open to any business with at least one family member leading the company and others actively involved in the business.

Winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of family led operations

Service excellence

Proof of market traction and commitment to growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Family category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Family category sponsored by Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring the Family category at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

Thorntons delivers top quality advice and service to suit its clients and help businesses of every size – from family businesses, start-ups and SMEs through to large private and public sector organisations.

With its lawyers covering every aspect of business set-up, development, compliance, protection and planning, it’s here for your business for the long term.

A spokesperson for Thorntons said: “Thorntons is proud to support this year’s awards with sponsorship of the family business category and celebrate the outstanding contribution family businesses make to the local economy.”