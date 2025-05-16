Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Growth category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Growth

The Growth category is sponsored by Hillcrest.

This award recognises companies which have achieved sustained growth over the past three years. Open to any business from any sector which can show evidence of turnover growth of at least 50% over the last three years.

Winner will demonstrate:

The reasons for rapidly increasing sales

An embedded growth culture

Strategy for future expansion

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Growth category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Thank you to Hillcrest for sponsoring the Growth category at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

Hillcrest was first established in 1967 as Hillcrest Housing Association. Over the decades, it has grown and developed into a large, diverse and continually evolving social organisation. Its mission is to help people live better lives.

The companies within Hillcrest provide housing, maintenance services, support, training and employment opportunities. Its structure allows them to work together to make a positive social impact by contributing to improving the quality of life of the people and communities we work with.

A spokesperson for Hillcrest said: “Hillcrest is proud to support the Courier Business Awards by sponsoring the Growth category. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of businesses in the region.”