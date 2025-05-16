Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Innovation and Technology category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Innovation and Technology

The Innovation and Technology category is sponsored by SSEN Transmission.

This award is open to companies who put innovation and/or technology at the heart of their business. This could take the form of changes to systems, adopting or developing new products or services or a creative use of technology. It is also open to businesses who build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for themselves or customers.

Winner will demonstrate:

Out of the box thinking and evidence of successful implementation

Commitment to continuous improvement

Proof of commercial benefits or market traction

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Innovation and Technology category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Thank you to SSEN Transmission for sponsoring the Innovation and Technology category at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

SSEN Transmission is responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland, maintaining and investing in the high voltage electricity transmission network.

Its network consists of underground and subsea cables, overhead lines on wooden poles or steel towers, and electricity substations. It extends over a quarter of the UK’s land mass, crossing some of its most challenging terrain.

SSEN Transmission is investing over £20 billion to upgrade the network infrastructure across its region between now and 2030 as it gets ready to play a leading role in the clean energy transition.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “SSEN Transmission are proud to support the Courier Business Awards and sponsor the Innovation and Technology category, celebrating the trailblazers shaping the future.”