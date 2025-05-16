Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

This award is open to all businesses which provide the best leisure, food and drink, visitor experiences and/or accommodation within Tayside, Fife and Stirling; showcasing the region to the world.

Winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of service excellence

Evidence of brand building and future strategy

Commitment to attracting talent and upskilling workforce

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsor

This category is available for sponsorship. Please contact Sharon Methven on smethven@dcthomson.co.uk