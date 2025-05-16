Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Medium to Large Business category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Medium to Large Business

The Medium to Large Business category is sponsored by Barratt Homes.

The award celebrates the medium and large businesses that are crucial to the economy in Courier Country. Open to any business with more than 16 employees (businesses with fewer employees are welcome to enter our Small Business category).

Winner will demonstrate:

Demonstrate your business USP and commitment to customer satisfaction

Proof of strategy for growth

Commitment to developing workplace talent

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Medium to Large Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Barratt and David Wilson Homes in North of Scotland offer decades of experience in building family homes.

With a range of energy efficient properties across Scotland with five-star customer satisfaction, you’ll find developments in Inverness, Elgin, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and beyond.

Barratt Homes offers a range of quality, energy efficient homes perfect for first time buyers and families, while David Wilson Homes is known for its beautifully designed houses that are built to the highest quality with fixtures and fittings to match.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “Barratt and David Wilson Homes are proud to sponsor the Medium to Large Business category.”