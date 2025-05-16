Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Small Business category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Small Business

The Small Business category is sponsored by Gilson Gray.

This award celebrates the small and micro businesses that form the bedrock of the economy in Courier Country. It is open to any business with between one and 15 employees (businesses with more employees are welcome to enter our Medium to Large Business category).

Winner will demonstrate:

Demonstrate your business USP and commitment to customer satisfaction

Proof of strategy for growth

Commitment to developing workplace talent

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Small Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Small Business category sponsored by Gilson Gray

Thank you to Gilson Gray for sponsoring the Small Business category.

Gilson Gray is a full service law firm with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, North Berwick, London and Lincoln.

Gilson Gray offers specialist legal, property and financial services. It has risen to be one of the UK’s fastest growing and most prominent law firms. It’s done this by being different.

Its partner led teams include accredited specialists and award winning individuals, focused on you and your goals, be you an individual or a business.

It harnesses a team of highly skilled, qualified, professionals representing every aspect of law, to come together to achieve what you need to get done. Many of its lawyers are dual qualified in both Scottish and English law

A spokesperson for Gilson Gray said: “Gilson Gray are proud to sponsor the Small Business award again, showcasing businesses who form the bedrock of Courier Country business.”