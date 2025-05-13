Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions

Unsecured creditors owed thousands have been told to not expect any money from the administration process.

The Dovetail premises in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
By Rob McLaren

Collapsed Dundee charity Dovetail could have debts in the millions, according to a new report from the administrators.

Dovetail Enterprises went into administration on March 31, with the immediate loss of 47 jobs.

The charity, which provided employment for disabled people, manufactured doors, beds and mattresses at Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

A new report by administrators Interpath said it has been unsuccessful at trying to find a buyer for the company.

Dovetail Enterprises’ debts

The administrators are working to establish the level of debts in the business.

Claims of £3,540,000 from the Department of Work and Pensions, £273,000 from Dundee City Council and £162,000 from Scottish Enterprise have been received.

These bodies are secured creditors since they gave financial support to Dovetail.

This amount, totalling almost £4 million, is much higher than the £930,000 listed as being owed to secured creditors in a statement of affairs prepared by company directors.

Interpath notes: “The sums claimed by the secured creditors and ranking is yet to be adjudicated upon. We note the company records includes a lower value for the secured debts.”

Meanwhile, claims from staff are around £59,000 while HMRC is due £182,000.

More than £500,000 is due to unsecured creditors who the administrators say are “highly unlikely” to receive a dividend.

Selling Dovetail assets

Interpath approached 22 companies about buying Dovetail but there was no interest in taking on the company.

The administration also meant certain certification held by the business lapsed, preventing the safety certification of fire doors.

The administrators have lined up a buyer for the premises. Other priorities are chasing debts and disposing of stocks.

Inside the factory at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee in 2019. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

If the building sale goes through, it is expected that only secured creditors – the Department of Work and Pensions, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise – will receive a portion of the sums they are due.

Dovetail employed a total of 51 staff of which 47 were immediately made redundant. Of four workers retained to help the wind-up process, three were subsequently let go.

Increasing losses

Accounts paint a picture of an increasingly tough trading environment. Losses were £103,000 in the year to March 2023; £144,000 in the year to March 2024 and £235,000 in the 11 months to February 2025.

The report states: “Its revenues have not been able to sustain rising costs, including energy and raw material cost inflation.

“This combined with its large overhead base, principally because of the substantial owned manufacturing facility which the company operated from, resulted in trading losses.

“These losses, in turn, led to cash flow pressures.

“The board of directors worked closely with key funding partners over the last few years to secure funding to manage the trading losses and working capital requirements.

“At the same time, efforts focussed on implementing operational improvements and reducing costs.

“Unfortunately, despite these efforts, the company continued to incur losses with it latterly becoming clear that significant capital investment was required.

“Despite exhaustive efforts… the board was not able to secure the necessary investment funding.

“It concluded there was no option other than to seek the appointment of the joint administrators.”

Dovetail staff have begun the process of making a protective pay award byconsulting with solicitors.

