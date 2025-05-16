Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Transition to Net Zero category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Transition to Net Zero

The Transition to Net Zero category is sponsored by Forth Ports.

This award is open to any business offering products or services to help the transition to net zero. It is also open to companies, in any sector, who have undergone changes to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Winner will demonstrate:

A clear net zero strategy

Investment in upskilling and people to achieve net zero goals

Environmental benefits to date

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Transition to Net Zero category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Transition to Net Zero category sponsored by Forth Ports

Thank you to Forth Ports for sponsoring the Transition to Net Zero category.

Forth Ports was established in 1967 and has grown to be the third largest port operator group in the UK and the largest in Scotland.

Operating seven strategically located ports, Forth Ports Scotland provides fast and efficient access to major industry hubs and 70% of the Scottish population.

Forth Ports Dundee is a significant economic driver for the city and through investment has positioned itself as a market leader within the offshore renewables market.