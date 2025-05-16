Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Young Business category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Young Business

The Young Business category is sponsored by NCR Atleos.

This award is open to exciting and innovative companies operating within Tayside, Fife and Stirling which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years (the company should have started after June 2022).

Winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of clear business strategy

Innovation and commitment to service excellence

Proof of growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Young Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Thank you to NCR Atleos for sponsoring the Young Business category at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

NCR Atleos expands self-service financial access worldwide.

With a presence in over 100 countries, NCR Atleos empowers banks and financial institutions to shift more transactions to self-service through innovative, secure, and efficient technologies.

Its network of 15,000 “Cashzone” ATMs provide vital Access to Cash Services to communities here in the UK, providing convenient, accessible cash to all.

NCR Atleos has a long history in Dundee where its team develops advanced solutions for the global market in its research and development facility.

A spokesperson for NCR Atleos said: “NCR Atleos are delighted to support the Courier Business Awards again this year and to sponsor an award that celebrates new business and entrepreneurship in the local area.”