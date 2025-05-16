Courier Business Awards 2025: Young Business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Articles

Courier Business Awards 2025: Young Business

Could you be this year's Young Business winner?

By Courier Business Awards
Young Business banner

Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Young Business category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Young Business

Calforth Construction. Last year's winners
Calforth Construction picked up the Young Business award last year. Picture: Steve MacDougall

The Young Business category is sponsored by NCR Atleos.

This award is open to exciting and innovative companies operating within Tayside, Fife and Stirling which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years (the company should have started after June 2022).

Winner will demonstrate:

  • Evidence of clear business strategy
  • Innovation and commitment to service excellence
  • Proof of growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2025 Young Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Young Business category sponsored by NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos logo

Thank you to NCR Atleos for sponsoring the Young Business category at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

NCR Atleos expands self-service financial access worldwide.

With a presence in over 100 countries, NCR Atleos empowers banks and financial institutions to shift more transactions to self-service through innovative, secure, and efficient technologies.

Its network of 15,000 “Cashzone” ATMs provide vital Access to Cash Services to communities here in the UK, providing convenient, accessible cash to all.

NCR Atleos has a long history in Dundee where its team develops advanced solutions for the global market in its research and development facility.

A spokesperson for NCR Atleos said: “NCR Atleos are delighted to support the Courier Business Awards again this year and to sponsor an award that celebrates new business and entrepreneurship in the local area.”

 