‘Popular’ hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Popular’ hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million

The 39-bedroom Adamson Hotel in Crossford is now looking for a new owner.

By Neil Henderson
The Adamson Hotel in Crossford. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Adamson Hotel in Crossford. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A “popular” hotel near Dunfermline has been put up for sale with a £1.75 million price tag.

A new owner is being sought for the Adamson Hotel in Crossford.

The venue, which has 39 bedrooms, also has a restaurant – which reopened in 2023 – a bar and the Tempus Lounge.

The hotel also comes with a large car park, beer garden and outdoor dining area.

Property agent Graham and Sibbald, which is handling the sale, say the current owners have operated the Adamson Hotel for a number of years and have established it as a “popular and well-liked destination”.

The main bar area at the Adamson Hotel.
The main bar area at the Adamson Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
A well-appointed beer garden.
The hotel has a beer garden and terrace. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The listing says the Adamson Hotel going on the market gives potential buyers a “wonderful opportunity to acquire not only an established hotel business but also a community hub”.

It adds that the hotel “enjoys a consistent high turnover and healthy profit levels” with accounts for the year ending December 2024 showing a net turnover of more than £1.3m.

Offers of about £1.75m are being welcomed for the venue.

Elsewhere in Dunfermline, a June opening date is being teased for a new world buffet restaurant.

More from Business

The Adamson Hotel in Crossford. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening…
The Dovetail premises in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions
Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols
11
The Adamson Hotel in Crossford. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office
The Adamson Hotel in Crossford. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission
The Brook Street chain.
Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb
4

Conversation