‘Popular’ hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million

A “popular” hotel near Dunfermline has been put up for sale with a £1.75 million price tag.

A new owner is being sought for the Adamson Hotel in Crossford.

The venue, which has 39 bedrooms, also has a restaurant – which reopened in 2023 – a bar and the Tempus Lounge.

The hotel also comes with a large car park, beer garden and outdoor dining area.

Property agent Graham and Sibbald, which is handling the sale, say the current owners have operated the Adamson Hotel for a number of years and have established it as a “popular and well-liked destination”.

The listing says the Adamson Hotel going on the market gives potential buyers a “wonderful opportunity to acquire not only an established hotel business but also a community hub”.

It adds that the hotel “enjoys a consistent high turnover and healthy profit levels” with accounts for the year ending December 2024 showing a net turnover of more than £1.3m.

Offers of about £1.75m are being welcomed for the venue.

Elsewhere in Dunfermline, a June opening date is being teased for a new world buffet restaurant.