EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant

Le Monde will open inside the historic building in the coming weeks.

By Andrew Robson
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
Le Monde is set to open in the coming weeks.

The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry is set to reopen as a Mediterranean restaurant.

Work is underway to transform the historic building on Queen Street into a new restaurant set to open later this month.

The building was home to an Indian restaurant for four decades before it closed suddenly in 2021.

It then reopened as Pan-Asian Orchid Restaurant but shut just nine months later, before being put on the market in August.

New owner Iftikhar Ahmed plans to bring the premises back to life under the new name Le Monde.

Le Monde set to open in former Gulistan House

The 66-year-old told The Courier: “The cuisine is predominantly Mediterranean but there will be a lot of British in there as well.

“The menu will consist of a lot of meat, and lots of seafood ranging from lobsters and oysters all the way to salmon steaks, seabass and langoustine.

“We’ll also be doing Sunday roasts. The hope is to have something for everyone.”

Inside the restaurant as work is underway.
Work is under way inside the restaurant.

Businessman Iftikhar, who lived in the area before moving to Spain, returned to the UK a few years ago to open restaurants in Wales.

Visiting Dundee at the time, he says he was “tempted” to take on the historic premises when Orchid opened but “missed the boat by a few months”.

However, Iftikhar received a phone call at the end of 2024 asking if he was still interested and “struck up a deal” to take it on.

He added: “We want to make sure that no one can say it’s still the Gulistan, because it was iconic for over 40 years.

Le Monde will feature a predominantly Mediterranean menu.
Le Monde will feature a predominantly Mediterranean menu. Image: Iftikhar Ahmed

“When you walk in, it’s going to look completely different.

“The other thing we’re going to do is have a display fridge, which customers can also choose from in addition to the menu, which is typically Mediterranean.”

Iftikhar says the new restaurant will have a wine menu “second to none around here” with bottles ranging from £20 to £1,500.

The restaurant is to be managed by his daughter Aaisha Naseer, and is expected to open within the next two weeks.

