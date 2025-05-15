Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar

An Arbroath coffee shop is launching a late-night cocktail bar.

Grind opened two weeks ago on the Angus town’s Millgate and there are now plans to extend opening hours into the evening and introduce a specialist cocktail menu.

The cafe offers coffee, pastries and deli-style toasties during the day, focusing on healthy eating and local produce.

The new cocktail bar, which will run in the evenings as Grind Afterdark, will use independent and local alcohol brands such as Arbikie and Redcastle.

The venue is run by Cliu Consulting.

Lead consultant Jordan MacDonald told The Courier: “Supporting local business is at the heart of what we do at Afterdark.

“Bringing in produce from the likes of Newport Bakery, Turriff of Montrose, Sacred Grounds, Arbikie and Redcastle distillery, we showcase the best that local has to offer.”

Grind will host an event on May 31, starting at Arbikie Distillery near Montrose.

This will see a group of 66 guests trialing cocktails with a buffet and music from DJ Owen McLean.

The guests will then be collected by bus and taken to the cafe in Arbroath where there will be a launch party with new music from DJ duo Kimmic.

A waitlist for attending the free event is available to join online.

Jordan added: “From live music to events, we look forward to bringing the community together.

“Our first event is being held at Arbikie distillery on May 31.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult event to get over the line but we can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store”

Jordan has opened a number of venues with Cliu across Scotland.

However, this is his first in Arbroath.

An exact date for the cocktail bar opening has not been set, but Jordan hopes it will be in the coming weeks.

