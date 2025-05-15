Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar

Grind opened two weeks ago on Millgate and there are now plans to extend opening hours into the evening.

By Ellidh Aitken
New cocktail bar Grind After Dark in Abroath.
The Arbroath coffee shop is set to launch a new cocktail bar called Grind Afterdark. Image: Jordan MacDonald

An Arbroath coffee shop is launching a late-night cocktail bar.

Grind opened two weeks ago on the Angus town’s Millgate and there are now plans to extend opening hours into the evening and introduce a specialist cocktail menu.

The cafe offers coffee, pastries and deli-style toasties during the day, focusing on healthy eating and local produce.

The new cocktail bar, which will run in the evenings as Grind Afterdark, will use independent and local alcohol brands such as Arbikie and Redcastle.

Newly opened Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar

The venue is run by Cliu Consulting.

Lead consultant Jordan MacDonald told The Courier: “Supporting local business is at the heart of what we do at Afterdark.

“Bringing in produce from the likes of Newport Bakery, Turriff of Montrose, Sacred Grounds, Arbikie and Redcastle distillery, we showcase the best that local has to offer.”

Grind will host an event on May 31, starting at Arbikie Distillery near Montrose.

This will see a group of 66 guests trialing cocktails with a buffet and music from DJ Owen McLean.

Inside Grind coffee shop in Arbroath. Image: Jordan MacDonald
The coffee shop uses local produce. Image: Jordan MacDonald

The guests will then be collected by bus and taken to the cafe in Arbroath where there will be a launch party with new music from DJ duo Kimmic.

A waitlist for attending the free event is available to join online.

Jordan added: “From live music to events, we look forward to bringing the community together.

“Our first event is being held at Arbikie distillery on May 31.

Grind is launching a late-night cocktail menu. Image: Jordan MacDonald
An example of the food service during the day at Grind. Image: Jordan MacDonald

“It’s been an incredibly difficult event to get over the line but we can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store”

Jordan has opened a number of venues with Cliu across Scotland.

However, this is his first in Arbroath.

An exact date for the cocktail bar opening has not been set, but Jordan hopes it will be in the coming weeks.

It comes after the line-up for Arbroath’s new £16 million retail park was confirmed last month.

More from Business

GlamCandy Dundee students Molly Watt, Charlotte McKeown and Melanie Pearce. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Beauty school's collapse leaves Dundee and Fife students in £8k debt and without…
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New owners spent almost £10m acquiring Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline up for sale at ?1.75m Picture shows; Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline. Crossford Fife. Supplied by Graham & Sibbald Date; Unknown
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
Perth's Craic'n'Hair, which is on the move in Image: Supplied.
Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening…
The Dovetail premises in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions
2
Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols
13
RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food

Conversation