Why a Stirling bagpipes shop attracts customers from all over the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Why a Stirling bagpipes shop attracts customers from all over the world

Alan Waldron lovingly creates and restores traditional bagpipes in his unique shop.

Bagpipe Maker Alan Waldron in Stirling Bagpipes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Bagpipe Maker Alan Waldron in Stirling Bagpipes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Dylan Lockhart

Tucked beneath the shadow of Stirling Castle, Alan Waldron lovingly creates and restores traditional bagpipes.

Alan turned his passion for the pipes into a profession, opening Stirling Bagpipes in 2009.

The shop’s antique décor, global clientele, and commitment to time-honoured techniques is a living museum of Scotland’s piping tradition.

From trout farms to turned wood

Originally from Edinburgh, Alan studied aquaculture and worked for a time as a trout farmer before following his passion of woodturning.

A self-described “late starter” on the pipes, he first began playing seriously while living in Gibraltar.

The connection between woodworking and piping eventually led him to bagpipe making.

Bagpipe Maker Alan Waldron holding one of the shops bagpipes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bagpipe Maker Alan Waldron holding one of the shops bagpipes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Alan explained: “In 1999, I began working under Nigel Richards of Garvie Bagpipes, who was a well-respected maker of small and border pipes.

“Nigel was incredibly knowledgeable. His understanding of pipe making and musical theory was immense.

“When he retired, I decided to open my own place and keep the tradition going.”

In 2009, drawn by cleaner air and a desire to raise his young daughter in a quieter place, he opened Stirling Bagpipes on Broad Street.

A twist of fate sealed the deal, after spotting the shop for rent, his car battery died right outside.

“The car told me to take the shop,” Alan laughs.

Inside a pipe makers shop

Stirling Bagpipes builds and sells a range of pipes, including Highland sets, small pipes, and border pipes.

The shop’s interior is deliberately traditional. Brass, glass, and cast-iron fittings create a warm, vintage atmosphere.

It’s part workshop, part storefront. In one room, towering machines bore wood and shape chanters. In another, shelves are lined with vintage instruments – some more than 250 years old.

Alan Waldron in his workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alan Waldron in his workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Restorations are a significant part of his work, making up between a third and half of his annual workload.

“I love when someone brings in a set that’s been in an attic for 30 years,” Alan said.

“You never know if it’s a gem or a wall-hanger.”

Alan’s customers span the globe.

“Currently, I’m working on pipes that will go to New York, Mexico City, Dublin, and the Shetland Islands.

“I’m one of the few makers who still turns wood by hand. I don’t use copy lathes or mass production techniques.

“I don’t want to be a factory. Each set should have soul.”

A tradition with a future

He believes the future of bagpiping is bright. He said the resurgence of folk music and the influence of pipers like Gordon Duncan have made bagpipes “cool” again among younger generations.

Stirling Bagpipes priced possessions.Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bagpipes priced possessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Alan explains: “Youngsters today see it as a cool thing to do, not just a school obligation. They see it as an opportunity.

“Some of them busk and make more than their parents.

“There are events like the World Pipe Band Championships, which now run over two days and attract more than 45,000 visitors to Glasgow Green.

“It’s a clear sign that bagpiping is still popular in today’s culture.”

More from Business

Allan Anderson wrapping a door to change its appearance at his Dundee workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business
Jordan Tracey, managing director of Driver Hire Dundee & Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From sleeping on Dundee office sofa bed to making millions
Explore Scotland director Marius Bezuidenhout and illustrator Dylan Gibson (with map) on the banks of the river Tummel. Image: Heartland Media/PR
How Pitlochry tourist office closure sparked resurgence of printed tour guides
Gardeners Cottage campsite sits on part of what was Noranside open prison estate. Image: William Lippe Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores
The Park Hotel in Montrose is for sale
52-bedroom Montrose hotel and wedding venue on market for £1.3 million
St Andrews Motorhomes, near Cupar
EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of victims owed £1m after Fife motorhome fraud won't receive a penny
3
Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
2
Fishers Tour employees at the company's depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for 'missing pension payments'
9
Have you ever dreamed of owning a plane? Image: Sweeney Kincaid
Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200
3

Conversation