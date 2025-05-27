Why a Stirling bagpipes shop attracts customers from all over the world

Tucked beneath the shadow of Stirling Castle, Alan Waldron lovingly creates and restores traditional bagpipes.

Alan turned his passion for the pipes into a profession, opening Stirling Bagpipes in 2009.

The shop’s antique décor, global clientele, and commitment to time-honoured techniques is a living museum of Scotland’s piping tradition.

From trout farms to turned wood

Originally from Edinburgh, Alan studied aquaculture and worked for a time as a trout farmer before following his passion of woodturning.

A self-described “late starter” on the pipes, he first began playing seriously while living in Gibraltar.

The connection between woodworking and piping eventually led him to bagpipe making.

Alan explained: “In 1999, I began working under Nigel Richards of Garvie Bagpipes, who was a well-respected maker of small and border pipes.

“Nigel was incredibly knowledgeable. His understanding of pipe making and musical theory was immense.

“When he retired, I decided to open my own place and keep the tradition going.”

In 2009, drawn by cleaner air and a desire to raise his young daughter in a quieter place, he opened Stirling Bagpipes on Broad Street.

A twist of fate sealed the deal, after spotting the shop for rent, his car battery died right outside.

“The car told me to take the shop,” Alan laughs.

Inside a pipe makers shop

Stirling Bagpipes builds and sells a range of pipes, including Highland sets, small pipes, and border pipes.

The shop’s interior is deliberately traditional. Brass, glass, and cast-iron fittings create a warm, vintage atmosphere.

It’s part workshop, part storefront. In one room, towering machines bore wood and shape chanters. In another, shelves are lined with vintage instruments – some more than 250 years old.

Restorations are a significant part of his work, making up between a third and half of his annual workload.

“I love when someone brings in a set that’s been in an attic for 30 years,” Alan said.

“You never know if it’s a gem or a wall-hanger.”

Alan’s customers span the globe.

“Currently, I’m working on pipes that will go to New York, Mexico City, Dublin, and the Shetland Islands.

“I’m one of the few makers who still turns wood by hand. I don’t use copy lathes or mass production techniques.

“I don’t want to be a factory. Each set should have soul.”

A tradition with a future

He believes the future of bagpiping is bright. He said the resurgence of folk music and the influence of pipers like Gordon Duncan have made bagpipes “cool” again among younger generations.

Alan explains: “Youngsters today see it as a cool thing to do, not just a school obligation. They see it as an opportunity.

“Some of them busk and make more than their parents.

“There are events like the World Pipe Band Championships, which now run over two days and attract more than 45,000 visitors to Glasgow Green.

“It’s a clear sign that bagpiping is still popular in today’s culture.”