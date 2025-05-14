New owners spent almost £10m acquiring Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

New owners spent almost £10m acquiring Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa

Millions more have been spent since the acquisition.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The new owners of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa spent close to £10 million acquiring the property.

New accounts for Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) reveal the purchase price for the first time.

The group completed the transaction in September 2023. They plan to spend millions of pounds improving the facilities in a bid to attract The Open back to Angus.

Earlier this year, the international investment consortium took over the management of the three golf courses from charitable group Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee.

This agreement is for the remainder of the current management agreement with Angus Council, which expires in 2033.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa investment

In relation to the deal for the hotel, the new CGHH accounts filed at Companies House state: “The total consideration paid for the trade and assets (including transaction costs) was £9,677,582.

“The net assets acquired comprised of leasehold properties of £8,549,479, goodwill and intangibles of £1,356,555, and working capital liabilities of £288,452.”

The upgraded reception area within Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa.

The accounts for the 14 months to March 31, 2024, show sales of £2.1m and a pre-tax loss of £158,000.

The company had more than £2m in cash at the end of the financial year.

And since the end of the financial year, a further cash injection has been received into the business.

The company’s first set of accounts adds: “Subsequent to the balance sheet date, the group has raised additional share capital of £11m and has made a significant investment in property and a trading business.”

Since then £3m had been spent on improving the reception, bar, outdoor eating area as well as upgrades to the hotel spa and pool.

It has also purchased Simpsons Golf Shop, located opposite the hotel, for an undisclosed sum.

Who are Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited?

The company directors are Max Herberstein and Paul Lisiak.

Mr Herberstein led the UK acquisitions of David Lloyd Leisure and Stonegate Pub Company while at TDR Capital. He has several leisure assets in Austria.

Paul Lisiak is the managing partner and co-founder of New York-based investment fund Metropolitan Partners Group.

Other shareholders include Scott Lloyd, the chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Michael Wells, chief executive of CGHH, said: “From the very outset we have been clear in our commitment to deliver premium state-of-the-art facilities that will attract more visitors, benefitting local businesses and the wider Angus economy.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group.

“The accounts evidence that we are making good on that commitment.

“The investments to date are very much a statement of intent in our ongoing ambition to transform Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa into a world-class leisure and tourism destination.

“We will present the next phases in our exciting proposals in the coming months and reiterate that protecting local golf access for the long term and at a fair price will underpin all future plans.”

More from Business

Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline up for sale at ?1.75m Picture shows; Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline. Crossford Fife. Supplied by Graham & Sibbald Date; Unknown
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
Perth's Craic'n'Hair, which is on the move in Image: Supplied.
Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening…
The Dovetail premises in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Collapsed Dundee charity’s debts could run into millions
Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols
13
RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office

Conversation