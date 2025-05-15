Couple open new restaurant and bar at Killin Golf Club

A new restaurant at Killin Golf Club is hoping to score a hole-in-one with local diners.

Melissa and Michael McNaughton opened the Lochay Lounge on May 3.

The couple moved to Killin two and a half years ago from Glasgow, having always dreamed of moving north and starting a business together.

So, when the opportunity to become stewards at the club arose, they leapt at the chance.

Melissa told The Courier: “We wanted a business together that we could call our own and really nurture.”

Her husband Michael, 38, has worked in the hospitality industry for 22 years and also ran a painting and decorating business.

For the pair, it feels like the perfect opportunity in a “story book-like” location.

Melissa, who used to run a hairdressing salon, said: “With Michael, because he is such a hard worker and such a grafter, I knew he was going to achieve this one day.”

The 36-year-old is also delighted the new restaurant is already proving popular.

She added: “We’re really happy. We’re really pleased with the way everything has gone.”

New things planned for Lochay Lounge in Killin

The Lochay Lounge is currently open for breakfast and lunch, but there are plans to start a dinner menu in the summer.

As well as serving full breakfasts, they have a ‘belly burster’ double breakfast challenge.

Soups, sandwiches, toasties, an antipasto board and bruschetta are also on offer.

With healthy eating a focus, the couple plan to introduce a build-your-own salad bowl in the future, as well as other menu items.

From this weekend, Lochay Lounge will start serving alcohol and “signature cocktails”.

“My husband is an amazing mixologist, so I know there’s a few girls in the village that are really looking forward to a cocktail!” added Melissa.

Local and developing artists are being invited to play live music and karaoke nights are also planned.

After the golf season finishes, Melissa and Michael are hopeful they can run some movie nights.

The Lochay Lounge is currently open every day except Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Killin, a popular restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

