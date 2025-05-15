Couple open new restaurant and bar at Killin Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple open new restaurant and bar at Killin Golf Club

Melissa and Michael McNaughton have opened the Lochay Lounge.

By Isla Glen
Melissa and Michael McNaughton have opened the Lochay Lounge in Killin.
Melissa and Michael McNaughton have opened the Lochay Lounge. Image: Melissa McNaughton

A new restaurant at Killin Golf Club is hoping to score a hole-in-one with local diners.

Melissa and Michael McNaughton opened the Lochay Lounge on May 3.

The couple moved to Killin two and a half years ago from Glasgow, having always dreamed of moving north and starting a business together.

So, when the opportunity to become stewards at the club arose, they leapt at the chance.

Melissa told The Courier: “We wanted a business together that we could call our own and really nurture.”

Her husband Michael, 38, has worked in the hospitality industry for 22 years and also ran a painting and decorating business.

For the pair, it feels like the perfect opportunity in a “story book-like” location.

Inside the Lochay Lounge. Image: Melissa McNaughton
Melissa and Michael have been married for 10 years. Image: Melissa McNaughton

Melissa, who used to run a hairdressing salon, said: “With Michael, because he is such a hard worker and such a grafter, I knew he was going to achieve this one day.”

The 36-year-old is also delighted the new restaurant is already proving popular.

She added: “We’re really happy. We’re really pleased with the way everything has gone.”

New things planned for Lochay Lounge in Killin

The Lochay Lounge is currently open for breakfast and lunch, but there are plans to start a dinner menu in the summer.

As well as serving full breakfasts, they have a ‘belly burster’ double breakfast challenge.

Soups, sandwiches, toasties, an antipasto board and bruschetta are also on offer.

With healthy eating a focus, the couple plan to introduce a build-your-own salad bowl in the future, as well as other menu items.

The antipasti board. Image: Melissa McNaughton
Killin Golf Club. Image: Melissa McNaughton

From this weekend, Lochay Lounge will start serving alcohol and “signature cocktails”.

“My husband is an amazing mixologist, so I know there’s a few girls in the village that are really looking forward to a cocktail!” added Melissa.

Local and developing artists are being invited to play live music and karaoke nights are also planned.

After the golf season finishes, Melissa and Michael are hopeful they can run some movie nights.

The Lochay Lounge is currently open every day except Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Killin, a popular restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

