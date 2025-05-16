Courier Business Awards 2025: Entries open as new categories revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Courier Business Awards 2025: Entries open as new categories revealed

Don't miss your chance to shine - enter our prestigious awards celebrating our local companies and entrepreneurs.

By Rob McLaren
Open for entries - The Courier Business Awards 2025.
Open for entries - The Courier Business Awards 2025.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 are open for entries as we look to share success stories from companies across our region.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, have been celebrating the achievements of companies operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire since 2013.

They recognise the ambition, resilience and innovation of the region’s most outstanding companies – from established enterprises to game-changing entrepreneurs.

And, for the first time this year, we are also welcoming entries from businesses operating in the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s wider geographical coverage.

The Courier Business Awards are without question one of the largest and most respected awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 700 people attended the black-tie awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Taking our top honour of Business of the Year 2024 was Montrose Port Authority.

Other winners last year included Blackadders, Carnoustie Golf Links, ESP Group, Bella Mella and Alpha Projects.

Entries are now open for this year’s awards.

New Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

The awards cover a variety of categories including Innovation and Technology, Family, Service, Growth and Transition to Net Zero.

This year we have two new categories.

The new Medium to Large Business category looks to celebrate businesses of more than 16 employees that are crucial to the economy in Courier Country.

All winners at The Courier Business Awards 2024 at the Apex Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Firms that employ 15 or fewer staff are welcome to enter our established Small Business category.

The Employer of the Year trophy will honour an organisation which fosters staff engagement, retention and personal development.

It is free to enter at www.thecourierbusinessawards.com. Entries close on July 14.

Celebrating innovation, resilience and ambition

The Courier editor David Clegg will chair this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The Courier Business Awards are a powerful celebration of the innovation, resilience and ambition that defines our local economy.

“Each year, we highlight the outstanding businesses, large and small, that are creating jobs, driving growth and making a real difference across Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

“I’m especially proud that, for the first time, we’re expanding into the Stirling region – recognising the incredible enterprise and energy found there.

The Courier editor David Clegg at The Courier Business Awards 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“These awards are about more than trophies. They’re about honouring the people and organisations who help our communities thrive.

“I would strongly encourage any business with a story to tell to enter and join us in showcasing the very best of our growing region.”

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “Being part of the Courier Business Awards is about more than just sponsoring an event.

“It’s about celebrating the incredible businesses and people that make Courier Country what it is.

“Every year, we’re blown away by the stories of those who go the extra mile – the innovators, the risk-takers, the teams who pull together to make great things happen.

The dancefloor after the Courier Business Awards ceremony.

“The Courier Business Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on that hard work, and we’re proud to support it.

“If your business has a story worth sharing, we’d love to hear it. Enter the 2025 Courier Business Awards and let’s celebrate your achievements together!”

The Courier Business Awards helps fulfil The Courier’s mission to support key industries and be a vital connector across the business landscape.

We want to strengthen our communities, fuel growth, and give a powerful voice to the organisations shaping the future of Courier Country.

This year’s awards will take place on Friday, October 24.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

More from Business

Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
'Unique' seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry
Transition to Net Zero banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Transition to Net Zero
Community banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Community
small business banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Small Business
Innovation and technology banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Innovation and Technology
Leisure and tourism banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality
Apprentice of the year banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Apprentice
Young Business banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Young Business
family banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Family
Medium to large business banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Medium to Large Business

Conversation