Courier Business Awards 2025: Entries open as new categories revealed

The Courier Business Awards 2025 are open for entries as we look to share success stories from companies across our region.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, have been celebrating the achievements of companies operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire since 2013.

They recognise the ambition, resilience and innovation of the region’s most outstanding companies – from established enterprises to game-changing entrepreneurs.

And, for the first time this year, we are also welcoming entries from businesses operating in the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s wider geographical coverage.

The Courier Business Awards are without question one of the largest and most respected awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 700 people attended the black-tie awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Taking our top honour of Business of the Year 2024 was Montrose Port Authority.

Other winners last year included Blackadders, Carnoustie Golf Links, ESP Group, Bella Mella and Alpha Projects.

Entries are now open for this year’s awards.

New Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

The awards cover a variety of categories including Innovation and Technology, Family, Service, Growth and Transition to Net Zero.

This year we have two new categories.

The new Medium to Large Business category looks to celebrate businesses of more than 16 employees that are crucial to the economy in Courier Country.

Firms that employ 15 or fewer staff are welcome to enter our established Small Business category.

The Employer of the Year trophy will honour an organisation which fosters staff engagement, retention and personal development.

It is free to enter at www.thecourierbusinessawards.com. Entries close on July 14.

Celebrating innovation, resilience and ambition

The Courier editor David Clegg will chair this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The Courier Business Awards are a powerful celebration of the innovation, resilience and ambition that defines our local economy.

“Each year, we highlight the outstanding businesses, large and small, that are creating jobs, driving growth and making a real difference across Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

“I’m especially proud that, for the first time, we’re expanding into the Stirling region – recognising the incredible enterprise and energy found there.

“These awards are about more than trophies. They’re about honouring the people and organisations who help our communities thrive.

“I would strongly encourage any business with a story to tell to enter and join us in showcasing the very best of our growing region.”

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “Being part of the Courier Business Awards is about more than just sponsoring an event.

“It’s about celebrating the incredible businesses and people that make Courier Country what it is.

“Every year, we’re blown away by the stories of those who go the extra mile – the innovators, the risk-takers, the teams who pull together to make great things happen.

“The Courier Business Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on that hard work, and we’re proud to support it.

“If your business has a story worth sharing, we’d love to hear it. Enter the 2025 Courier Business Awards and let’s celebrate your achievements together!”

The Courier Business Awards helps fulfil The Courier’s mission to support key industries and be a vital connector across the business landscape.

We want to strengthen our communities, fuel growth, and give a powerful voice to the organisations shaping the future of Courier Country.

This year’s awards will take place on Friday, October 24.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories