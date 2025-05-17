First look inside iconic former Leven Cumming’s store transformed into antiques emporium

The iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into an antiques and vintage emporium.

Having lain empty since 2015, the former department store is set to reopen on Saturday as Cornerstone of Leven.

Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming have spent the past 12 months refurbishing the shop while retaining some of the store’s original features.

The couple gave The Courier a first glimpse inside their new business ahead of its opening this weekend.

Antiques and vintage shop opening in former Cumming department store

The idea of having a shop on the High Street crammed with antiques has been a long-held dream, Douglas admits.

“I’ve been interested in antiques and all things old and interesting ever since I was a young kid accompanying my parents around flea markets, vintage and antique fairs,” he said.

Douglas added: “Five years ago, we opened East Coast Eclectic at Burnmill Industrial Estate, primarily selling mid-century furniture and decorative items.

“That’s been going well, but there was always a desire to have a more central location within the town.

“We eventually bought the old Cummings store, which is a bit of a legendary shop in Leven’s past, 12 months ago.

Mid-century antiques, collectibles, art and jewellery at Fife shop

“It’s been a labour of love and a bigger job restoring the place than expected.

“We hadn’t planned for a completely new roof or that sanding the original shop floorboard would take so long, but we’ve finally made it.”

The shop is a treasure trove with every inch of space crammed with restored period pieces, art and ceramics.

While specialising in mid-century antiques and collectibles, Douglas says he’s expanded the range of period items he now offers.

In addition, it enables husband Brett to bring his online jewellery business into a physical setting with many items for sale in the shop.

The pair hope the central location will benefit from the added footfall and are sure locals will want to see what’s become of the famous former department store.

They also have plans to open a specialist gin and whisky bar in a separate part of the building in the future.

The four-storey Cumming’s shop building was the centrepiece of Leven town centre for more than a century until it closed in 2015.

It has remained empty ever since.

Cornerstone of Leven opens for business on Saturday.