First look inside iconic former Leven Cumming’s store transformed into antiques emporium

The shop, which closed in 2015 after 100 years, has been give a new lease of life.

By Neil Henderson
Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming outside Cornerstone of Leven.
Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming outside Cornerstone of Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into an antiques and vintage emporium.

Having lain empty since 2015, the former department store is set to reopen on Saturday as Cornerstone of Leven.

Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming have spent the past 12 months refurbishing the shop while retaining some of the store’s original features.

The couple gave The Courier a first glimpse inside their new business ahead of its opening this weekend.

Antiques and vintage shop opening in former Cumming department store

The idea of having a shop on the High Street crammed with antiques has been a long-held dream, Douglas admits.

“I’ve been interested in antiques and all things old and interesting ever since I was a young kid accompanying my parents around flea markets, vintage and antique fairs,” he said.

Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming at their new shop.
Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming at their new shop. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The shop is crammed with antiques and vintage items for sale.
It is crammed with antiques and vintage items for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The shop opens for the first time on Saturday.
The shop opens for the first time on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some of the many antiques and collectables for sale.
Many antiques and collectibles are for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restored mid-century furniture.
Restored mid-century furniture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The store is crammed with collectable items for sale.
The store is crammed with collectible items for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The former Cumming department store has been transformed.
The former Cumming department store has been transformed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Douglas added: “Five years ago, we opened East Coast Eclectic at Burnmill Industrial Estate, primarily selling mid-century furniture and decorative items.

“That’s been going well, but there was always a desire to have a more central location within the town.

“We eventually bought the old Cummings store, which is a bit of a legendary shop in Leven’s past, 12 months ago.

Mid-century antiques, collectibles, art and jewellery at Fife shop

“It’s been a labour of love and a bigger job restoring the place than expected.

“We hadn’t planned for a completely new roof or that sanding the original shop floorboard would take so long, but we’ve finally made it.”

A selection of vintage jewellery.
A selection of vintage jewellery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mid-century furniture.
Mid-century furniture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Vintage vinyl.
Vintage vinyl. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Douglas with one of the art pieces for sale.
Douglas with one of the art pieces for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The shop is a have for antique buyers and collectors.
Cornerstone is a haven for antique buyers and collectors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brett Coupar-Fleming at the shop on High Street, Leven.
Brett Coupar-Fleming at the shop on High Street in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Douglas and Brett outside the shop.
Douglas and Brett outside the shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The shop is a treasure trove with every inch of space crammed with restored period pieces, art and ceramics.

While specialising in mid-century antiques and collectibles, Douglas says he’s expanded the range of period items he now offers.

In addition, it enables husband Brett to bring his online jewellery business into a physical setting with many items for sale in the shop.

The pair hope the central location will benefit from the added footfall and are sure locals will want to see what’s become of the famous former department store.

The Leven Cumming's store was a well-known staple of the High Street.
The Leven Cumming’s store was a well-known staple of the High Street.

They also have plans to open a specialist gin and whisky bar in a separate part of the building in the future.

The four-storey Cumming’s shop building was the centrepiece of Leven town centre for more than a century until it closed in 2015.

It has remained empty ever since.

Cornerstone of Leven opens for business on Saturday.

Conversation