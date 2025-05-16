Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be ‘death of town centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be ‘death of town centre’

Helen Anderson, who runs At Home Interiors and Accessories with her husband and daughter, says the roadworks are having a "serious impact" on trade.

By Andrew Robson
The Place for Everyone roadworks in Arbroath in March.
The Place for Everyone roadworks in March. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The owners of a family-run shop in Arbroath say ongoing roadworks will be the “death of the town centre”.

Helen Anderson, who runs At Home Interiors and Accessories with husband Norman and daughter Lesley Firth, says the active travel roadworks are placing their business “at risk”.

Helen says the work, part of the A Place for Everyone scheme, is having a “serious impact” on trade as people are being put off travelling into the town.

Helen – whose Market Place shop has been a fixture of the town for more than 25 years – told The Courier: “These roadworks will be the death of the town centre.

“Independent businesses have been hung out to dry, others in the town such as Rosie’s Boutique have closed in recent months

“We used to get lots of customers from out of town, from Broughty Ferry, Dundee, Carnoustie, Montrose and even Laurencekirk, but no one comes into Arbroath anymore because of the roadworks.”

Lesley Firth (left) with mum, Helen Anderson
Lesley Firth (left) with mum, Helen Anderson. Image: Lesley Firth

There have been months of disruption in Arbroath due to the £14 million project.

The cones went down in April 2024 but the work is not expected to be complete until September this year.

Helen said: “We know lots of people who are boycotting the town centre altogether because of the roadworks, it’s putting people off.

“There has been no regard for the people who run independent businesses in the town centre.

“It is very upsetting. After 26 years in the town centre, to be in this position is heartbreaking.”

‘We don’t know how much longer we can keep going like this’

Helen also says the new retail park and accompanying traffic lights mean people are avoiding the town altogether.

She added: “We are very grateful for the support we’ve had from our loyal customer base over the years.

“But have Angus Council really considered the impact all this would have on local businesses, and the impact it has on passing trade?

“We don’t know how much longer we can keep going like this.”

At Home, on Market Place in Arbroath.
At Home on Market Place in Arbroath. Image: Lesley Firth
A drone shot of the roadworks taken in March,
A drone shot of the roadworks taken in March. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that there would always be some disruption as a result of the construction phase.

“Council officers have been actively engaging with businesses, whilst doing our utmost to manage the construction works and traffic management to minimise disruption.”

The Courier reported on Wednesday that spending plans for landscaping along the active travel route will be decided in secret this week.

