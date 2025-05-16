Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be ‘death of town centre’

The owners of a family-run shop in Arbroath say ongoing roadworks will be the “death of the town centre”.

Helen Anderson, who runs At Home Interiors and Accessories with husband Norman and daughter Lesley Firth, says the active travel roadworks are placing their business “at risk”.

Helen says the work, part of the A Place for Everyone scheme, is having a “serious impact” on trade as people are being put off travelling into the town.

Helen – whose Market Place shop has been a fixture of the town for more than 25 years – told The Courier: “These roadworks will be the death of the town centre.

“Independent businesses have been hung out to dry, others in the town such as Rosie’s Boutique have closed in recent months

“We used to get lots of customers from out of town, from Broughty Ferry, Dundee, Carnoustie, Montrose and even Laurencekirk, but no one comes into Arbroath anymore because of the roadworks.”

There have been months of disruption in Arbroath due to the £14 million project.

The cones went down in April 2024 but the work is not expected to be complete until September this year.

Helen said: “We know lots of people who are boycotting the town centre altogether because of the roadworks, it’s putting people off.

“There has been no regard for the people who run independent businesses in the town centre.

“It is very upsetting. After 26 years in the town centre, to be in this position is heartbreaking.”

‘We don’t know how much longer we can keep going like this’

Helen also says the new retail park and accompanying traffic lights mean people are avoiding the town altogether.

She added: “We are very grateful for the support we’ve had from our loyal customer base over the years.

“But have Angus Council really considered the impact all this would have on local businesses, and the impact it has on passing trade?

“We don’t know how much longer we can keep going like this.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that there would always be some disruption as a result of the construction phase.

“Council officers have been actively engaging with businesses, whilst doing our utmost to manage the construction works and traffic management to minimise disruption.”

The Courier reported on Wednesday that spending plans for landscaping along the active travel route will be decided in secret this week.