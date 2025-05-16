‘Unique’ seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry

A “unique” interiors store inspired by the seaside has opened in Elie.

Time & Tide began serving customers last Saturday in the former Appleton’s of Elie on High Street.

The shop sells home decor and furniture with stock inspired by the Fife town’s coastal location.

Time & Tide director Rebecca Scott says the new location follows on from the “huge success” of the brand’s Broughty Ferry shop, which opened last year.

Interiors store with ‘coastal inspiration’ opens in Elie

She said: “Staying true to the roots of our brand, we started out in a Scottish coastal town, North Berwick, back in 2009.

“Elie was a fantastic opportunity for us to open a new store by the sea, after our latest store opening in 2024 was a huge success in Broughty Ferry.

“We hope that both Elie locals and tourists will love having us there.

“Each of our stores has a unique identity, which is characterised by the location and the customer base.

“Our Elie store’s product range will have a strong similarity with our North Berwick stores, offering a range of inspiring, on-trend home decor and furniture with hints of coastal inspiration.

“The product ranges in our city stores, based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, can be described as sophisticated, eclectic homewares that have been inspired by artistic movements, cultures and continents.

“Each of our stores have a unique identity, but our brand image runs throughout.

“Our store is full to the brim of unique furniture, ceramic decor, lighting and wall art.

“Vibrant olive green occasional chairs, which have been hand embroidered in India with delicate floral patterns.

“A golden teardrop-shaped chandelier which is covered in luxurious crystal embellishments.

“Walls covered in statement wall art based on themes of the seaside, abstract motifs and music.

“Each zone of the store has been merchandised with on-trend colour themes, with co-ordinating table lamps, colourful ceramic decor and wall art forming cohesive looks that will inspire customers’ homes.

“We also have a range of lambswool throws and statement cushions, as well as our own-label home fragrance range, which make the perfect gifts.”

The store has opened as a pop-up until next year, intending to become permanent if it is successful.

Meanwhile, three sisters have opened a new seaside cafe at Elie Harbour.