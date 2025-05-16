Dundee Höfn bosses set-up new coffee roasting business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Höfn bosses set-up new coffee roasting business

Coffee experts are looking to become Dundee's premier roasters

By Paul Malik
Mark Edwards, co-founder of Kis coffee roasters. Image: Supplied.
Mark Edwards, co-founder of Kis coffee roasters. Image: Supplied.

The founders of popular Dundee coffee shop Höfn have branched out into the world of production after launching their own bean roasting company.

Graham Cameron and Mark Edwards are two of the founders of the popular city coffee shop on Bank Street.

Their new company, Kis, opened for business earlier this month and has already recorded sales across Scotland.

Based in their small unit tucked behind an office on nearby Panmure Street, Graham and Mark want to make unique coffees not just for “nerds”, but everyone and their grannies too.

Graham and Mark have ambitions for Kis to grow as large as it can. But they want to keep their local roots, working with Dundee and Tayside firms as much as possible.

Kis coffee roasters

The pair have found success, along with fellow owner Andrew McCallum, running Höfn.

And Mark used to work with Unorthodox Roasters in Kinross before opening the shop.

“It felt like the most natural progression at this point, to spread our wings a little bit and do it ourselves,” Graham said.

“Roasting coffee involves importing the beans, in their raw green form, picked in its respective country.

“It’s been dried, put into jute sacks and then shipped over to us in the UK.

Kis coffee, which is roasted in Dundee. Image: Kis.

“We then have to then take it out, weigh it, and then pop it in a roaster.

“And then we can then judge, essentially, how long or how fast we want to roast them, and bring out certain characteristics and roast it for certain purposes, and bring out certain characteristics.

“So, that’s what we are in control of, essentially. Bringing out the best of the beans sent over to us.

“It is a completely separate entity to Höfn, but of course can sling our beans in the shop.

“But we’re not trying to piggyback off the success of the café, in that sense.”

The team currently run their roasters in a small space behind a letting agent’s office, but have plans to move when demand picks up.

The custom packaging holding Dundee-roasted Kis coffee beans. Image: Kis.

“Coffee roasters come in different sizes,” Mark adds.

“You get sample roasters, which can roast maybe 100-200g of beans at a time, to industrial roasters which can accommodate up to 200kgs a go.

“And we currently have a small, 1kg electric induction roaster. Other than the green coffee, we only really need scales for weighing in terms of specialised equipment. Essentially, roasting is a form of cooking.”

Graham adds: “We have designed all the packaging ourselves and put a lot of work into how it looks. For us, we wanted it to look appealing as possible, we describe it as ‘raw sex appeal’.”

