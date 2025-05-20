Former fashion designer on success of Stirling shop that’s become creative hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former fashion designer on success of Stirling shop that’s become creative hub

Since 2012, Made in Stirling has been selling quality handmade items made by local creatives.

Paul Jenkins (Shop Manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

What started as a small Stirling arts project 13 years ago is now a thriving shop and creative space for local artists.

Made in Stirling began in 2012 as a small project by arts charity Creative Stirling.

It has since evolved into a thriving community interest company in the heart of the city which gives local artists a development space and customers the opportunity to buy their products and designs.

Profits are reinvested into the local artists and partially returned to Creative Stirling to fund broader cultural work.

At the helm of the local enterprise is Paul Jenkins, a former fashion designer who started volunteering with the organisation eight years ago.

Finding its footing in Stirling

Its initial location in Murray Street was modest, but as interest grew so did the demands.

Paul said: “It became really popular and was generating a huge turnover. We had to create a community interest company to manage it properly.

“It was just too successful to remain a small project. Eight years ago, we moved into a former convenience store on 44 King Street.”

Made in Stirling’s retail area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Today Made in Stirling houses seven artist studios, an expansive retail shop, a gallery space, and an events area that hosts everything from corporate away days to creative workshops.

“The core of what we do is giving people access, whether that’s through coming into the shop and buying something, attending a workshop, or being part of our artist community,” Paul said.

“It has become a place for Stirlingers to enjoy and make art.”

Making it accessible for artists

The shop operates on a hybrid model where local artists rent a space to display their work and a studio where they can create. They can reduce their costs by volunteering in the shop.

“We take commission on the sales, but if they volunteer a couple of days a month, they get their rent back,” Paul continued.

“Those who do volunteer usually end up doing the best. They get to meet their customers directly.

Stewart Brown, volunteer and exhibiting artist, with examples of his work in background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Often people want to meet the person who made the jewellery or painting. It is like a marketplace.”

Each available spot is carefully curated to maintain quality and variety.

Paul explained: “We are inundated with applications now. It has become quite hard to decide who to take.

“We try not to duplicate styles. If we already have someone who does landscape oil painting, we’re unlikely to take someone similar.”

The shop also hosts regular workshops and courses, led by the artists themselves. Some are short weekend classes, while others offer full-day creative experiences.

A destination for tourists and locals

Made in Stirling’s interior gallery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The shop has plans for future growth and wants to provide more opportunities for artists. Creative Stirling was recently granted multi-year funding from Creative Scotland.

Made In Stirling draws in tourists visiting the town, while the local support has remained strong. An estimated 50% of the sales come from residents.

The shop has started collaborating with tourism companies.

