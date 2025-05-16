Tayside tycoons named in Sunday Times Rich List 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside tycoons named in Sunday Times Rich List 2025

The annual guide to the country's wealthiest has been published.

By Alex Banks
Highland Spring owner Mahdi Al-Tajir.
A list of Scotland’s richest people has been unveiled with several operating in Tayside and Fife among the top 10.

The new Sunday Times Rich List 2025 reveals billionaire Mahdi Al-Tajir, who owns water company Highland Spring, is the fifth wealthiest person in Scotland.

Every year, the wealth of the rich and famous across the UK is totalled based on identifiable wealth.

The top entrepreneurs operating in Tayside and Fife have been unveiled ahead of Sunday’s magazine which will list the 350 richest in the UK.

Mahdi al-Tajir

2025 wealth: £1.643bn (up from £1.641bn in 2024)

Sitting fifth in Scotland, and just outside of the UK’s top 100 in 103rd, Mahdi al-Tajir is behind Perthshire water firm Highland Spring.

The 93-year-old remains one of Scotland’s wealthiest people, with his fortune slightly rising in the past 12 months.

The Blackford business sells more than 340 million litres (nearly 75 million gallons) of water a year.

Sandy and James Easdale

2025 wealth: £1.46bn (up from £1.450bn in 2024)
James Easdale and his brother Sandy.

Billionaire bus brothers, Sandy and James Easdale, sit at sixth in Scotland’s rich list.

The duo, who made their money through firm McGill’s, acquired Xplore Dundee five years ago.

Since then, the pair have invested more than £10 million in the city’s bus operator.

The Thomson family

2025 wealth: £1.446bn (up from £1.367bn in 2024)

The Thomson family, who own Dundee-based DC Thomson, have seen their fortunes rise by £79m in the past 12 months.

It comes following a jump in profits for the media group, which has a newspaper portfolio including The Courier, The Press and Journal and The Sunday Post.

DC Thomson also produces magazines The People’s Friend, My Weekly, The Scots Magazine, Puzzler, Stylist, bunkered and Beano comic.

Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag

2025 wealth: £805m (down from £815m in 2024)
Stagecoach co-founders Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag are on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Fellow bus billionaires Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag also make the top 10 wealthiest people in Scotland, sitting in ninth.

The duo are the founders of Perth bus company Stagecoach.

Sir Brian Souter lost more than £14m on his investments in 2024, according to accounts filed for the year ending March 31.

The Perth-born entrepreneur holds the vast majority of his wealth within investment vehicle Souter Investments Limited.

Number of billionaire down in Sunday Times Rich List 2025

The number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years and now sits at 156.

The list of 350 individuals hold a combined wealth of £772.8bn – down by 3% in the 37th edition.

Sunday Times Rich List compiler Robert Watts said: “Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling.

“We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“Homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms.”

