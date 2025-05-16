Popular cafe in Stirlingshire village up for sale as owners take early retirement

A well-known cafe in Strathyre has been put on the market as its owners are looking to retire.

The Broch Cafe, which is on the A84, has been run by Lesley Johnston and Bill Lindsay since 2015.

They are now looking to take early retirement and are seeking offers over £220,000.

The business is popular with locals and tourists visiting the Trossachs.

Opportunity to ‘expand’ The Broch Café

McEwan Fraser Legal describes it as an “excellent opportunity to purchase a well-established business within the Trossachs National Park”.

The listing reads: “Due to early retirement, the business is being offered as a successfully run family business on a freehold basis.

“The cafe has opportunities to expand within the premises and on the previously acquired grounds and car park surrounding the building.

“The Broch Cafe is well known within the area and benefits from local repeat clientele, as well as plenty of passing tourism trade due to its prominent position on the A84 in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“The current owners have worked hard to establish the business over the last 10 years and it is now run as a successful cafe offering hot and cold foods.”

The property comes with a commercial kitchen and the equipment required to prepare food.

As well as the cafe area, there are toilet facilities and a storage area.

An electric awning covering the patio area at the front provides rain cover, while adjacent is a pétanque piste for playing boules.

The Broch Café also comes with a large car parking area and overflow parking on the village-owned grounds.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook