Popular cafe in Stirlingshire village up for sale as owners take early retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Popular cafe in Stirlingshire village up for sale as owners take early retirement

The Broch Cafe, which is on the A84 in Strathyre, is on the market for offers over £220,000.

By Isla Glen
The Broch Cafe in Strathyre
The Broch Cafe in Strathyre. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A well-known cafe in Strathyre has been put on the market as its owners are looking to retire.

The Broch Cafe, which is on the A84, has been run by Lesley Johnston and Bill Lindsay since 2015.

They are now looking to take early retirement and are seeking offers over £220,000.

The business is popular with locals and tourists visiting the Trossachs.

Inside Broch Cafe. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
One of the upstairs rooms is used as storage. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Broch has indoor and outdoor seating. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The upstairs area has three rooms. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Toilet facilities. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A room used for storage. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The kitchen area at Broch Café. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Opportunity to ‘expand’ The Broch Café

McEwan Fraser Legal describes it as an “excellent opportunity to purchase a well-established business within the Trossachs National Park”.

The listing reads: “Due to early retirement, the business is being offered as a successfully run family business on a freehold basis.

“The cafe has opportunities to expand within the premises and on the previously acquired grounds and car park surrounding the building.

“The Broch Cafe is well known within the area and benefits from local repeat clientele, as well as plenty of passing tourism trade due to its prominent position on the A84 in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“The current owners have worked hard to establish the business over the last 10 years and it is now run as a successful cafe offering hot and cold foods.”

Broch Cafe is popular with tourists and locals. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
There is a large outdoor seating area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The Broch Cafe is in Strathyre. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Customers can enjoy the sunshine at The Broch Café. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
An aerial view of the Broch Cafe. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Some of the outdoor seating is protected from the rain. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The property comes with a commercial kitchen and the equipment required to prepare food.

As well as the cafe area, there are toilet facilities and a storage area.

An electric awning covering the patio area at the front provides rain cover, while adjacent is a pétanque piste for playing boules.

The Broch Café also comes with a large car parking area and overflow parking on the village-owned grounds.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Business

Cromlix win two awards at prestigious ceremony
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel picks up two awards at prestigious ceremony
Staff members from Buck's Bar in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar
Buck's Bar set to open in St Andrews
The Place for Everyone roadworks in Arbroath in March.
Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be 'death of town centre'
Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
'Unique' seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry
Transition to Net Zero banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Transition to Net Zero
Community banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Community
small business banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Small Business
Innovation and technology banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Innovation and Technology
Leisure and tourism banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality
Apprentice of the year banner
Courier Business Awards 2025: Apprentice

Conversation