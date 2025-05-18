Stirling HR expert on why she left corporate job to go into self-employment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling HR expert on why she left corporate job to go into self-employment

Alison Bell has been running her consulting company for 15 years with a passion for helping local businesses.

Alison Bell.
By Dylan Lockhart

A Stirling woman who followed her passion for HR consulting into self-employment has now been running her own company for the last 15 years.

Alison Bell started Bell HR Consulting in 2010 after gaining experience working for large corporations.

She hopes to make a difference by providing support and advice to small and medium sized local enterprises.

Alison answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I worked for a large corporate organisation providing outsourced employment law advice for businesses.

This job gave me the opportunity to understand what SMEs need in relation to HR support. I enjoyed the work, but this was done in a call centre environment. I missed building relationships with the businesses I worked with.

I decided to become a freelance HR consultant in 2010 to use the skills I had developed but to also built my own client base mainly of local small businesses.

How did you get to where you are today?

Working hard and keeping focused on my objective and providing a reliable and professional service for my clients.

Who helped you?

My husband has always been there for me supporting me every step of the way.  My dad was a successful business owner, he sadly passed away in 2019 but his words of wisdom still ring in my ears.

Owner of Bell HR Consulting Alison Bell. Image: Alison Bell 
Working as an associate for larger organisations providing related services helped me to build my network. I am eternally grateful for the support they gave me and advice I got in the early days from these connections.

Memberships for the FSB and Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce have also been helpful.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Value the service you provide and keep going even when it is tough.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being persuaded to spend lots of money on formal networking groups. It is important to understand how much value these subscriptions are likely to bring – especially when they are expensive. If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

What is your greatest achievement?

Still being in business after 15 years and being valued by my clients for the support I provide.

What do you still hope to achieve?

2026 will see lots of change in employment law so I hope that I will be able to help more businesses navigate these changes.

Conversation