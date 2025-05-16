Business Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews The Glasgow and Edinburgh-based chain, famous for its fried chicken, is opening its first venue outside the central belt. By Finn Nixon May 16 2025, 1:09pm May 16 2025, 1:09pm Share Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5246523/bucks-bar-restaurant-st-andrews/ Copy Link 0 comment Staff from Buck's Bar in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook A restaurant chain famed for its fried chicken and huge portions is set to open in St Andrews. Buck’s Bar, which has several outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh, has announced plans to open its first venue outside the central belt. The chain already has five restaurants between the two cities. But a post on Facebook says it is now set to open its sixth venue in St Andrews. Buck’s Bar will join other St Andrews businesses like Jannettas. Image: Buck’s Bar/Facebook One of Buck Bar’s existing venues on the Trongate in Glasgow. Image: Google Maps A location and restaurant for the new restaurant have yet to be confirmed but bosses have urged customers to “watch this space”. More details are expected to be reveald in the near future. Buck’s Bar describes itself as a “Glasgow and Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon”. Elsewhere, a chicken takeaway has opened up in Dundee.
