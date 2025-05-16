Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews

The Glasgow and Edinburgh-based chain, famous for its fried chicken, is opening its first venue outside the central belt.

By Finn Nixon
Staff from Buck's Bar in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
A restaurant chain famed for its fried chicken and huge portions is set to open in St Andrews.

Buck’s Bar, which has several outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh, has announced plans to open its first venue outside the central belt.

The chain already has five restaurants between the two cities.

But a post on Facebook says it is now set to open its sixth venue in St Andrews.

Buck’s Bar will join other St Andrews businesses like Jannettas. Image: Buck’s Bar/Facebook
One of Buck Bar’s existing venues on the Trongate in Glasgow. Image: Google Maps

A location and restaurant for the new restaurant have yet to be confirmed but bosses have urged customers to “watch this space”.

More details are expected to be reveald in the near future.

Buck’s Bar describes itself as a “Glasgow and Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon”.

Elsewhere, a chicken takeaway has opened up in Dundee.

Conversation