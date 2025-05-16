Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews

A restaurant chain famed for its fried chicken and huge portions is set to open in St Andrews.

Buck’s Bar, which has several outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh, has announced plans to open its first venue outside the central belt.

The chain already has five restaurants between the two cities.

But a post on Facebook says it is now set to open its sixth venue in St Andrews.

A location and restaurant for the new restaurant have yet to be confirmed but bosses have urged customers to “watch this space”.

More details are expected to be reveald in the near future.

Buck’s Bar describes itself as a “Glasgow and Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon”.

Elsewhere, a chicken takeaway has opened up in Dundee.