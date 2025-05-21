Why small Dundee gym has achieved such big success

The founder of an independent Dundee gym believes its small size is one of its biggest selling points.

Good Health and Fitness at Dundee’s City Quay celebrates its 15 anniversary this year.

While other health clubs in the city have come and gone, GHF has stood the test of time.

It has slowly grown its client base and “weathered the storms” of the pandemic and current cost of living crisis.

Popular with all ages

Offering small, inclusive group classes, one-to-one personal training sessions, meal planning and sports therapy, it now has 280 members.

It’s youngest client is 16 and eldest 78 and more than 70% of its members have been attending for more than five years.

Owner Stephen Dale worked as a personal trainer on cruise ships around the world before setting up GHF.

He was keen to foster a fitness community that supported each other as well as a building a gym space.

The father-of-two from Carnoustie said: “When we first opened, we were seen as very rustic as we had no treadmills or cross-trainers.

“We have always been more strength based than equipment based, and we run outside in the fresh air whenever we can.

“As a personal trainer who had worked in much bigger gyms, I was keen to offer small group classes as well as one-to-ones in my own space.

“Working out in a small group is a bit more affordable than one-to-one and you have peer support.

“Our space also isn’t too big and busy, which can be intimidating for some.”

He added: “What we have been doing for 15 years is now growing in popularity and people have realised the benefits of working out with others.

“Unlike some other fitness classes and gyms, we are inclusive and can adapt workouts to suit each individual.

“Everyone is welcome, whatever their age or abilities.”

The Good Health and Fitness small group personal training programme has grown by over 500% in the past five years. Small group PT memberships start at £86.50 per month.

Stephen believes it has been driven by a shift in public awareness of the long-term benefits of strength training — from improved bone density and muscle health to enhanced mental wellbeing.

In recent months VAT and national insurance costs have rocketed for the business, meaning membership costs have had to increase slightly – but GHF has not lost clients.

Good Health and Fitness ‘more than just a gym’

Stephen, 43, who grew up in Forfar and Kirriermuir, said: “We have grown from humble beginnings into one of the city’s most trusted and inclusive fitness communities.

“We’re proud to say we’ve built more than just a gym.

“It’s a place where people feel supported, seen, and empowered to get stronger — physically and mentally — no matter their starting point.

“Our aim has always been to make health and fitness something that enhances your life, not something that overwhelms it.

“You don’t need to train every day or eat perfectly. It’s about consistency, support, and learning what works for you.”