Why small Dundee gym has achieved such big success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Why small Dundee gym has achieved such big success

Good Health and Fitness' small group classes are popular with members aged 16 to 78.

By Kirsten Johnson
Stephen Dale leaning against equipment at Good Health and Fitness
Stephen Dale opened Good Health and Fitness in Dundee almost 15 years ago. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The founder of an independent Dundee gym believes its small size is one of its biggest selling points.

Good Health and Fitness at Dundee’s City Quay celebrates its 15 anniversary this year.

While other health clubs in the city have come and gone, GHF has stood the test of time.

It has slowly grown its client base and “weathered the storms” of the pandemic and current cost of living crisis.

Popular with all ages

Offering small, inclusive group classes, one-to-one personal training sessions, meal planning and sports therapy, it now has 280 members.

It’s youngest client is 16 and eldest 78 and more than 70% of its members have been attending for more than five years.

Owner Stephen Dale worked as a personal trainer on cruise ships around the world before setting up GHF.

He was keen to foster a fitness community that supported each other as well as a building a gym space.

Good Health and Fitness owner Stephen with dumbells
Rather than treadmills, classes at Good Health and Fitness focus on strength training. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The father-of-two from Carnoustie said: “When we first opened, we were seen as very rustic as we had no treadmills or cross-trainers.

“We have always been more strength based than equipment based, and we run outside in the fresh air whenever we can.

“As a personal trainer who had worked in much bigger gyms, I was keen to offer small group classes as well as one-to-ones in my own space.

“Working out in a small group is a bit more affordable than one-to-one and you have peer support.

“Our space also isn’t too big and busy, which can be intimidating for some.”

He added: “What we have been doing for 15 years is now growing in popularity and people have realised the benefits of working out with others.

“Unlike some other fitness classes and gyms, we are inclusive and can adapt workouts to suit each individual.

“Everyone is welcome, whatever their age or abilities.”

Inside Good Health and Fitness gym - showing weights and benches
Good Health Fitness now has 280 clients on its books. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Good Health and Fitness small group personal training programme has grown by over 500% in the past five years. Small group PT memberships start at £86.50 per month.

Stephen believes it has been driven by a shift in public awareness of the long-term benefits of strength training — from improved bone density and muscle health to enhanced mental wellbeing.

In recent months VAT and national insurance costs have rocketed for the business, meaning membership costs have had to increase slightly – but GHF has not lost clients.

Good Health and Fitness ‘more than just a gym’

Stephen, 43, who grew up in Forfar and Kirriermuir, said: “We have grown from humble beginnings into one of the city’s most trusted and inclusive fitness communities.

“We’re proud to say we’ve built more than just a gym.

“It’s a place where people feel supported, seen, and empowered to get stronger — physically and mentally — no matter their starting point.

“Our aim has always been to make health and fitness something that enhances your life, not something that overwhelms it.

“You don’t need to train every day or eat perfectly. It’s about consistency, support, and learning what works for you.”

More from Business

Clare Meldrum has moved home eight times. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife house mover shares secrets: 'I’ve seen myself holding a wooden spoon and asking:…
A Fishers Tours bus on a service ramp in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Fishers Tours staff 'kept in the dark' after collapse of Dundee bus firm
2
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe in Comrie
Camp 21 Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Perthshire
Paul Jenkins (Shop Manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former fashion designer on success of Stirling shop that's become creative hub
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Paul, Carean and George Selway of Selan Design, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Broughty Ferry family that cooks up luxury kitchen designs
Buses to Monifieth High School will be affected by the Fishers Tours collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
14 Angus school bus routes hit by closure of Dundee firm Fishers Tours
Scoonie Tavern, Leven.
Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening
2
Staff at Fishers Tours told The Courier the firm is due to close.
EXCLUSIVE: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee's Fishers Tours collapses
7

Conversation