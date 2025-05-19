BREAKING: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee’s Fishers Tours collapses

Staff at prominent Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours have been told the company is to close at the end of the week.

Stunned drivers and mechanics were informed on Monday morning Fishers Tours would cease operating by Friday, in a decision which has come “out of the blue”.

Fishers Tours has a number of contracts with local councils, including transportation agreements to take pupils to and from schools in Dundee and Angus.

Drivers at the firm told The Courier they were worried about the disruption the sudden closure could have for children getting to school, but were “willing to work” to minimise this.

They also slammed the “smoke and mirrors” communication approach they say management has taken over the past few months.

Fishers Tours had a turnover of around £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000, their latest accounts show. In 2023 they posted a profit of £96,000.

Bosses at Fishers Tours confirmed to The Courier the company was closing this Friday.

They hey had no further comment to make regarding the circumstances.

The company’s social media presence has disappeared, but its website is still online.

Fishers Tours ‘to close’

Fishers Tours’ is one of the largest private coach hire firms in Dundee.

As well as school contracts, they offer travel to other cities for events like concerts and football matches.

One Fishers Tours driver told The Courier: “We were all told on Monday morning the company would be shut down by Friday. All staff at the yard were pulled into a meeting at 6.50am.

“This has come completely out of the blue. Everyone was stood on the yard completely shocked. We feel totally helpless.

“That’s more than 20 drivers and mechanics who won’t have jobs next week. How is that fair? It has come completely out of the blue.

“Things have felt odd in the yard for some time now, with mechanics being told not to order parts.

“There were a lot of jobs on the books.

“And these jobs have been cancelled for no real reason. Customers have been told at short notice buses were having ‘technical issues’.

“But that’s not true at all.

“And they’re having to make new arrangements with no time to do so.”

School run

Fishers Tours coaches transport hundreds of pupils to schools across Dundee and Angus.

The driver added: “How are these kids going to get to school? I’m not sure there’s a local fleet big enough to fulfil the contracts.

“What I do know is there are 20-plus drivers and mechanics ready to do what needs to be done, and buses that work and can do the work.

“We want to make sure the kids get to school.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have been aware of the situation and are currently looking at the details.”

Angus Council was approached for comment.

The late Jim and late Kay Cosgrove, who passed away in 2021 and 2017 respectively, took over Fishers Tours in 2000.

Carrie Ann Telfer is the current director of the company, according to Companies House.