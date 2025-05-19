BREAKING: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee’s Fishers Tours collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee’s Fishers Tours collapses

Fishers Tour staff were pulled into a meeting on Monday morning and told the news.

Staff at Fishers Tours told The Courier the firm is due to close.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Staff at prominent Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours have been told the company is to close at the end of the week.

Stunned drivers and mechanics were informed on Monday morning Fishers Tours would cease operating by Friday, in a decision which has come “out of the blue”.

Fishers Tours has a number of contracts with local councils, including transportation agreements to take pupils to and from schools in Dundee and Angus.

Drivers at the firm told The Courier they were worried about the disruption the sudden closure could have for children getting to school, but were “willing to work” to minimise this.

They also slammed the “smoke and mirrors” communication approach they say management has taken over the past few months.

Fishers Tours had a turnover of around £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000, their latest accounts show. In 2023 they posted a profit of £96,000.

Bosses at Fishers Tours confirmed to The Courier the company was closing this Friday.

They hey had no further comment to make regarding the circumstances.

The company’s social media presence has disappeared, but its website is still online.

Fishers Tours ‘to close’

Fishers Tours’ is one of the largest private coach hire firms in Dundee.

As well as school contracts, they offer travel to other cities for events like concerts and football matches.

One Fishers Tours driver told The Courier: “We were all told on Monday morning the company would be shut down by Friday. All staff at the yard were pulled into a meeting at 6.50am.

“This has come completely out of the blue. Everyone was stood on the yard completely shocked. We feel totally helpless.

“That’s more than 20 drivers and mechanics who won’t have jobs next week. How is that fair? It has come completely out of the blue.

“Things have felt odd in the yard for some time now, with mechanics being told not to order parts.

“There were a lot of jobs on the books.

“And these jobs have been cancelled for no real reason. Customers have been told at short notice buses were having ‘technical issues’.

“But that’s not true at all.

“And they’re having to make new arrangements with no time to do so.”

School run

Fishers Tours coaches transport hundreds of pupils to schools across Dundee and Angus.

The driver added: “How are these kids going to get to school? I’m not sure there’s a local fleet big enough to fulfil the contracts.

“What I do know is there are 20-plus drivers and mechanics ready to do what needs to be done, and buses that work and can do the work.

“We want to make sure the kids get to school.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have been aware of the situation and are currently looking at the details.”

Angus Council was approached for comment.

The late Jim and late Kay Cosgrove, who passed away in 2021 and 2017 respectively, took over Fishers Tours in 2000.

Carrie Ann Telfer is the current director of the company, according to Companies House.

