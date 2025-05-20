Meet the Broughty Ferry family that cooks up luxury kitchen designs

Designs and service that go beyond people’s expectations has been the secret of success for a family-run Broughty Ferry kitchen renovation firm.

Selan Design designs and installs luxury kitchens sourced from Germany and Italy with projects typically costing between £20,000 and £40,000.

The business was founded in 1989 by George Selway, whose son Paul joined two years later.

Paul’s wife Carean has also been part of the family enterprise for two decades and now serves as a director.

The firm travels to expos around the world to keep ahead of the latest trends and showcases its designs using virtual reality headsets to customers.

Selan Design showroom

George previously worked in an architect’s office in Perth before a friend suggested he explore the kitchen industry.

In the early days the business supplied kitchens for student residences and housing developments.

But when the market shifted and multinationals took over, Selan Design pivoted toward bespoke kitchens for individual clients.

Today, Selan Design has eight full displays at its showroom in Union Street and a long list of clients.

Paul explained: “We’ve done everything from student residences to smart homes where everything is controlled via iPad.

“We have fitted kitchens for high-profile clients and worked on full-scale developments like the DC Thomson building and multi-unit rentals.”

Staying ahead of trends

Current kitchen trends lean toward rich, dark colours, black, navy, and forest green, paired with layered textures and natural stone worktops.

Selan keeps a close eye on international trends by regularly attending major design expos.

Each kitchen project begins with an in-depth consultation, followed by a site survey and the creation of two or three bespoke designs.

George explained: “We provide a level of detail and personalisation that large chains simply can’t match.

“It’s not just about what looks good, it has to function perfectly and last a long time.

“In the ’90s we installed hundreds of kitchens at St Andrews University, and they still look and work great.

“We just had to replace a few minor things the students broke,” he laughs.

Innovation at the core

Long before virtual reality became a trend, Selan was producing lifelike 3D renders.

Today, they use virtual reality headsets to give clients immersive tours of their future kitchens.

Working with German manufacturers, Selan’s kitchens feature ovens and coffee machines that can be controlled remotely by smartphone apps.

“You can download updates from your phone, start the coffee machine from bed, or monitor your oven while you’re at work,” says Paul.

Selan’s kitchens tend to cost between £20,000 and £40,000, depending on size, material and appliances.

“People assume we’re too expensive,” says George.

“But if they gave us the chance to quote, they’d see that we’re competitive. And our designs and service go beyond what people expect.”

Staying relevant in a fast changing industry is a key focus for the team. The company has taken on several Duncan of Jordanstone graduates through the years.

“We’ve just revamped the entire studio,” Paul said. “We updated the displays with the latest designs, materials and technologies to inspire clients and show them what’s possible.”