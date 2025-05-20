Meet the Broughty Ferry family that cooks up luxury kitchen designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Broughty Ferry family that cooks up luxury kitchen designs

The firm's kitchens typically cost between £20,000 and £40,000 - but they say their designs always exceed expectations.

Paul, Carean and George Selway of Selan Design, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

Designs and service that go beyond people’s expectations has been the secret of success for a family-run Broughty Ferry kitchen renovation firm.

Selan Design designs and installs luxury kitchens sourced from Germany and Italy with projects typically costing between £20,000 and £40,000.

The business was founded in 1989 by George Selway, whose son Paul joined two years later.

Paul’s wife Carean has also been part of the family enterprise for two decades and now serves as a director.

The firm travels to expos around the world to keep ahead of the latest trends and showcases its designs using virtual reality headsets to customers.

Selan Design showroom

George previously worked in an architect’s office in Perth before a friend suggested he explore the kitchen industry.

In the early days the business supplied kitchens for student residences and housing developments.

But when the market shifted and multinationals took over, Selan Design pivoted toward bespoke kitchens for individual clients.

Today, Selan Design has eight full displays at its showroom in Union Street and a long list of clients.

Selan Designs new showrooms, outfitted with modern designs and technologies. Image: Kim / DC Thomson.
Paul explained: “We’ve done everything from student residences to smart homes where everything is controlled via iPad.

“We have fitted kitchens for high-profile clients and worked on full-scale developments like the DC Thomson building and multi-unit rentals.”

Staying ahead of trends

Current kitchen trends lean toward rich, dark colours, black, navy, and forest green, paired with layered textures and natural stone worktops.

Selan keeps a close eye on international trends by regularly attending major design expos.

Selan Designs new showrooms, outfitted with modern designs and technologies. Image: Kim / DC Thomson.
Each kitchen project begins with an in-depth consultation, followed by a site survey and the creation of two or three bespoke designs.

George explained: “We provide a level of detail and personalisation that large chains simply can’t match.

“It’s not just about what looks good, it has to function perfectly and last a long time.

“In the ’90s we installed hundreds of kitchens at St Andrews University, and they still look and work great.

“We just had to replace a few minor things the students broke,” he laughs.

Innovation at the core

Long before virtual reality became a trend, Selan was producing lifelike 3D renders.

Today, they use virtual reality headsets to give clients immersive tours of their future kitchens.

Selan Designs showroom exterior on Union Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Working with German manufacturers, Selan’s kitchens feature ovens and coffee machines that can be controlled remotely by smartphone apps.

“You can download updates from your phone, start the coffee machine from bed, or monitor your oven while you’re at work,” says Paul.

Selan’s kitchens tend to cost between £20,000 and £40,000, depending on size, material and appliances.

“People assume we’re too expensive,” says George.

“But if they gave us the chance to quote, they’d see that we’re competitive. And our designs and service go beyond what people expect.”

Staying relevant in a fast changing industry is a key focus for the team. The company has taken on several Duncan of Jordanstone graduates through the years.

“We’ve just revamped the entire studio,” Paul said. “We updated the displays with the latest designs, materials and technologies to inspire clients and show them what’s possible.”

