High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop’s ‘punk’ rebrand and Dunfermline hotel for sale

A restaurant chain eyeing St Andrews, a Dundee shop rebranding after legal threats and a hotel near Dunfermline hitting the market are among the developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Restaurants

Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews

A former St Andrews restaurant is set to be taken over by Buck’s Bar.

The chain will open a new outlet at the old Ziggy’s on Murray Place later this year, following its closure after 42 years.

Stirlingshire cafe up for sale

A well-known cafe in Strathyre, Stirlingshire, has been put on the market as its owners are looking to retire.

The Broch Cafe, which is on the A84, has been run by Lesley Johnston and Bill Lindsay since 2015 but the pair are taking early retirement.

Couple open new restaurant at Killin Golf Club

A new restaurant at Killin Golf Club is hoping to score a hole-in-one with local diners.

Melissa and Michael McNaughton opened the Lochay Lounge on May 3 after moving to the area from Glasgow.

Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar

An Arbroath coffee shop is launching a late-night cocktail bar.

Grind opened two weeks ago on the Angus town’s Millgate, but there are now plans to extend opening hours into the evening and introduce a specialist cocktail menu.

Glenrothes chip shop goes up for sale

A chip shop in Glenrothes has been put up for sale after its owner decided to retire.

Elio’s Fish and Chip Shop has served customers in Glamis Shopping Centre for more than 37 years.

Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen

The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry is set to reopen as a Mediterranean restaurant.

Work is under way to transform the historic building on Queen Street into a new restaurant – Le Monde – set to open later this month.

Shops

Leven store transformed into antiques emporium

The iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into an antiques and vintage emporium.

Having lain empty since 2015, the former department store reopened on Saturday as Cornerstone of Leven.

‘Unique’ seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie

A “unique” interiors store inspired by the seaside has opened in Elie.

Time & Tide began serving customers last Saturday in the former Appleton’s of Elie on High Street.

Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends

A Dundee glasses shop has rebranded after a legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols.

The shop formerly known as Spex Pistols for more than a decade will now be called Land O’Spex after the iconic band kicked up a fuss about the name and logo.

Perth father and son win Butcher Wars

A Perth father and son butcher duo have held on to their crowns in the Scotland Butcher Wars – with Tom Cruise as their secret weapon.

Richard and Ben Megahy went into battle against the best in the business at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

Duncan and Todd opens flagship Dundee branch

Duncan and Todd Sight and Hearing Care has opened a flagship store in Dundee city centre.

The new shop on Whitehall Street has consolidated the two former branches on Commercial Street and Strathmartine Road into one state-of-the-art facility.

The shop offers more testing rooms, a new dedicated audiology centre and a wider product range.

Fife butcher named Scottish pork sausage champion

A Burntisland butcher has been named Scottish Pork Sausage Champion 2025 for a third time.

Tom Courts Quality Foods won the accolade at the Scottish Craft Butchers biennial trade fair in Perth.

Hotels

Venue near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million

A “popular” hotel near Dunfermline has been put up for sale with a £1.75 million price tag.

A new owner is being sought for the Adamson Hotel in Crossford, which has 39 bedrooms along with restaurant and bar space.

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel wins two awards

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel was the big winner at a prestigious awards ceremony, scooping two awards.

The Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards also saw winners from Tayside and Fife.