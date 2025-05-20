High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop’s ‘punk’ rebrand and Dunfermline hotel for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop’s ‘punk’ rebrand and Dunfermline hotel for sale

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook

A restaurant chain eyeing St Andrews, a Dundee shop rebranding after legal threats and a hotel near Dunfermline hitting the market are among the developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Restaurants

Buck’s Bar set to open in St Andrews
Buck’s Bar is set to open in the former Ziggy’s restaurant in St Andrews. Image: Buck’s Bar/Facebook

A former St Andrews restaurant is set to be taken over by Buck’s Bar.

The chain will open a new outlet at the old Ziggy’s on Murray Place later this year, following its closure after 42 years.

Stirlingshire cafe up for sale
The Broch Cafe in Strathyre
The Broch Cafe in Strathyre. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A well-known cafe in Strathyre, Stirlingshire, has been put on the market as its owners are looking to retire.

The Broch Cafe, which is on the A84, has been run by Lesley Johnston and Bill Lindsay since 2015 but the pair are taking early retirement.

Couple open new restaurant at Killin Golf Club
Melissa and Michael McNaughton have opened the Lochay Lounge in Killin.
Melissa and Michael McNaughton have opened the Lochay Lounge. Image: Melissa McNaughton

A new restaurant at Killin Golf Club is hoping to score a hole-in-one with local diners.

Melissa and Michael McNaughton opened the Lochay Lounge on May 3 after moving to the area from Glasgow.

Arbroath coffee shop to launch late-night cocktail bar
New cocktail bar Grind After Dark in Abroath.
The Arbroath coffee shop is set to launch a new cocktail bar called Grind Afterdark. Image: Jordan MacDonald

An Arbroath coffee shop is launching a late-night cocktail bar.

Grind opened two weeks ago on the Angus town’s Millgate, but there are now plans to extend opening hours into the evening and introduce a specialist cocktail menu.

Glenrothes chip shop goes up for sale
Elio’s Fish and Chip Shop in Glenrothes. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A chip shop in Glenrothes has been put up for sale after its owner decided to retire.

Elio’s Fish and Chip Shop has served customers in Glamis Shopping Centre for more than 37 years.

Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
Le Monde is set to open in the coming weeks. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry is set to reopen as a Mediterranean restaurant.

Work is under way to transform the historic building on Queen Street into a new restaurant – Le Monde – set to open later this month.

Shops

Leven store transformed into antiques emporium
Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming outside Cornerstone of Leven.
Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming outside Cornerstone of Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into an antiques and vintage emporium.

Having lain empty since 2015, the former department store reopened on Saturday as Cornerstone of Leven.

‘Unique’ seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie
Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
Time & Tide has opened a new shop in Elie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A “unique” interiors store inspired by the seaside has opened in Elie.

Time & Tide began serving customers last Saturday in the former Appleton’s of Elie on High Street.

Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends
Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Spex Pistols owner Richard Cook has rebranded his shop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee glasses shop has rebranded after a legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols.

The shop formerly known as Spex Pistols for more than a decade will now be called Land O’Spex after the iconic band kicked up a fuss about the name and logo.

Perth father and son win Butcher Wars
Ben and Richard Megahy smiling holding Butcher Wards trophy
Butcher Wars winners Ben and Richard Megahy. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers

A Perth father and son butcher duo have held on to their crowns in the Scotland Butcher Wars – with Tom Cruise as their secret weapon.

Richard and Ben Megahy went into battle against the best in the business at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

Duncan and Todd opens flagship Dundee branch
The new Duncan and Todd shop on Whitehall Street. Image: Duncan and Todd

Duncan and Todd Sight and Hearing Care has opened a flagship store in Dundee city centre.

The new shop on Whitehall Street has consolidated the two former branches on Commercial Street and Strathmartine Road into one state-of-the-art facility.

The shop offers more testing rooms, a new dedicated audiology centre and a wider product range.

Fife butcher named Scottish pork sausage champion
Burntisland butcher Tom Courts has been named Scottish Pork Sausage Champion 2025. Image: Supplied

A Burntisland butcher has been named Scottish Pork Sausage Champion 2025 for a third time.

Tom Courts Quality Foods won the accolade at the Scottish Craft Butchers biennial trade fair in Perth.

Hotels

Venue near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
The Adamson Hotel in Crossford is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A “popular” hotel near Dunfermline has been put up for sale with a £1.75 million price tag.

A new owner is being sought for the Adamson Hotel in Crossford, which has 39 bedrooms along with restaurant and bar space.

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel wins two awards
The Cromlix wins two awards at prestigious ceremony
The Cromlix won two awards during Thursday’s awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel was the big winner at a prestigious awards ceremony, scooping two awards.

The Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards also saw winners from Tayside and Fife.

