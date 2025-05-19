Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening

A Leven pub is set to close less than six months after reopening.

The Scoonie Tavern, on Scoonie Road, opened in November on the site of the former Den Inn.

The pub was taken over by Oliver Wise and is owned by Star Pubs & Bars, an arm of beer giant Heineken.

The company invested £500,000 in refurbishing the venue last year.

Leven pub announces ‘tough decision’ to close

A post on The Scoonie Tavern Facebook page said: “We’ve made the tough decision to close our doors.

“It’s not easy to say goodbye, but we want to thank every single one of you who’s supported us these past months – whether you came along for a quiz night, a cocktail or just good company.

“A huge shout out to our brilliant quiz sponsors: Base Leven, KHEE Home , Truth, Lamberts Garage, Colliers Coffee Roasters, The Red Petal Co, and Mavi steakhouse and cocktail bar – your support meant the world.

“And to all of you who walked through our doors, cheered us on, and made Scoonie Tavern what it was – thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

“With love, The Scoonie Tavern team.”

The Courier has contacted Star Pubs & Bars for more information.

It comes after the iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven was given a new lease of life as an antiques and vintage emporium.