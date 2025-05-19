Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening

The Scoonie Tavern opened in November on the site of the former Den Inn.

By Ellidh Aitken
Scoonie Tavern, Leven.
The Scoonie Tavern in Leven has announced it will close. Image: The Scoonie Tavern/Facebook

A Leven pub is set to close less than six months after reopening.

The Scoonie Tavern, on Scoonie Road, opened in November on the site of the former Den Inn.

The pub was taken over by Oliver Wise and is owned by Star Pubs & Bars, an arm of beer giant Heineken.

The company invested £500,000 in refurbishing the venue last year.

Leven pub announces ‘tough decision’ to close

A post on The Scoonie Tavern Facebook page said: “We’ve made the tough decision to close our doors.

“It’s not easy to say goodbye, but we want to thank every single one of you who’s supported us these past months – whether you came along for a quiz night, a cocktail or just good company.

“A huge shout out to our brilliant quiz sponsors: Base Leven, KHEE Home , Truth, Lamberts Garage, Colliers Coffee Roasters, The Red Petal Co, and Mavi steakhouse and cocktail bar – your support meant the world.

“And to all of you who walked through our doors, cheered us on, and made Scoonie Tavern what it was – thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

“With love, The Scoonie Tavern team.”

The Courier has contacted Star Pubs & Bars for more information.

It comes after the iconic former Cumming’s shop in Leven was given a new lease of life as an antiques and vintage emporium.

