14 Angus school bus routes hit by closure of Dundee firm Fishers Tours

Angus Council says it is 'urgently looking' for alternative school bus operators after the collapse of Fishers Tours.

By Ellidh Aitken & Paul Malik
Buses to Monifieth High School will be affected by the Fishers Tours collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council is “urgently looking” for alternative school bus providers after the collapse of Dundee firm Fishers Tours.

The local authority says 14 of its school bus routes will be affected after the company announced it would cease operating by Friday.

Fishers Tours currently runs buses to Monikie, Murroes and Birkhill primary schools, as well as Carnoustie, Monifieth, and Wesbter’s high schools, and Forfar Academy.

Drivers and mechanics at the Dundee-based firm were informed of the closure plans on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said there would be no impact on school buses this week.

However, the local authority is looking for alternative provision to begin on Tuesday, May 27.

Full list of Angus school bus services hit by Fishers Tours collapse

The full list of school bus services affected is as follows:

Monikie Primary 

  • A/13

Murroes Primary

  • A/17

Birkhill Primary 

  • A/3

Carnoustie High School

  • A/34
  • A/35

Monifieth High School

  • A/37
  • A/38
  • A/39
  • A/40
  • A/41
  • A/42
  • A/34

Forfar Academy

  • F/14

Webster’s High School

  • K/23

The Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of difficulties being experienced by one of our school transport bus providers, which relates to routes to the following schools – (primary schools) Monikie, Murroes, Birkhill; (high schools) Carnoustie, Monifieth and Webster’s; and Forfar Academy.

“Firm assurances have been given to us that there will be no impact this week (Tuesday May 20 to Friday May 23) and we are now urgently looking at alternative provision from Tuesday May 27 (Monday May 26 is an in-service day).

“We will be contacting those entitled to free home-to-school transport directly via the Group call system today and will update them again on Wednesday May 28.

Staff at Fishers Tours told The Courier the firm is due to close.

“This will affect all users of these school transport services, including those who access the services by either paying a fare, or via the under-22 free travel scheme.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to contact these people directly.

“Our priority is to ensure the continuous provision of home-to-school transport, and we will provide further updates as soon as they are available.

“Please monitor our dedicated school transport webpage, which will detail the latest information.”

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council said it has been made “aware of the situation” and is “currently looking at the details”.

EXCLUSIVE: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee's Fishers Tours collapses
Conversation