Dundee and Angus school travel chaos in wake of Fishers Tours collapse

Parents and teachers at schools across Dundee and Angus have been left to pick up the pieces in the wake of the collapse of coach company Fishers Tours.

Angus Council said it was “confident” it could find transport for Monifieth High School pupils due to sit an exam on Monday.

But as of Tuesday evening arrangements had not been “secured”.

Monday is an in-service day, but there are scheduled SQA practical exams in National 5 and Higher Art and Design at 9am.

Health and Food Tech exams in National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher are also scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile one Dundee school head teacher tried 18 different coach companies to find a replacement coach for a school trip, without success.

Fishers Tours staff were told on Monday the firm was to shut by the end of this week.

Buses will run “as normal” until Friday, but after that there are no guarantees pupils will be able to get to school without significant disruption.

Parents are due to be given an update via the Angus Council Group Call system by Wednesday.

Pupil transport still to be ‘secured’

Pupils at Sidlaw View Primary in Dundee were due to attend a class trip, which is at risk of being cancelled after Fishers’ collapse.

A letter sent to parents read by The Courier shows the intense efforts made by teachers in securing alternative transport.

And parents of pupils at Eastern Primary School in Broughty Ferry have been asked to help with transport for an upcoming sports day.

One Sidlaw View parent told The Courier: “It couldn’t have come at a worse time with all the school trips organised before the summer.

“You have to question why the company took all these bookings knowing it probably wouldn’t be able to fulfil them, and why it didn’t give the schools a bit more warning.

“I feel for the kids who are missing out but also the staff who are left to pick up the pieces.

“They should be able to spend their time on more important things than phoning round bus companies.”

Fishers Tours school chaos

The Courier asked the local authorities what contingencies were in place to mitigate pupil disruption.

Angus Council said home school services were still to be “secured”.

And transport is still to be finalised for P7 pupils due to attend transition days, but priority was being given to the to-and-from school journeys.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to work hard with alternative providers to secure cover for the Fisher Tours contracts.

“Progress is being made. We would like to reassure families that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the services to schools are in place, particularly mindful that exams continue to the end of next week.

“We are also confident that we’ll have transport in place for those pupils attending Monifieth High School on Monday May 26 for an exam practical.

“Details will be communicated directly to those affected later this week.

“We’re aware of other journeys which have also been affected by the withdrawal of Fisher Tours buses, which include swimming lessons and P7-S1 transition days, amongst others.

“These will be addressed once the home to school services are secured.

“We will continue to keep families informed directly via Group Call and we’ll also carry details, once confirmed, on our dedicated webpage.”

Fishers Tours did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

Dundee City Council did not respond when approached for comment.