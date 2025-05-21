Dundee and Angus school travel chaos in wake of Fishers Tours collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus school travel chaos in wake of Fishers Tours collapse

Teachers are scrabbling for alternative bus hire following coach firm's sudden closure.

By Paul Malik
Fishers Tours will close on Friday.
Parents and teachers at schools across Dundee and Angus have been left to pick up the pieces in the wake of the collapse of coach company Fishers Tours.

Angus Council said it was “confident” it could find transport for Monifieth High School pupils due to sit an exam on Monday.

But as of Tuesday evening arrangements had not been “secured”.

Monday is an in-service day, but there are scheduled SQA practical exams in National 5 and Higher Art and Design at 9am.

Health and Food Tech exams in National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher are also scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile one Dundee school head teacher tried 18 different coach companies to find a replacement coach for a school trip, without success.

Fishers Tours staff were told on Monday the firm was to shut by the end of this week.

Buses will run “as normal” until Friday, but after that there are no guarantees pupils will be able to get to school without significant disruption.

Parents are due to be given an update via the Angus Council Group Call system by Wednesday.

Pupil transport still to be ‘secured’

Pupils at Sidlaw View Primary in Dundee were due to attend a class trip, which is at risk of being cancelled after Fishers’ collapse.

A letter sent to parents read by The Courier shows the intense efforts made by teachers in securing alternative transport.

And parents of pupils at Eastern Primary School in Broughty Ferry have been asked to help with transport for an upcoming sports day.

One Sidlaw View parent told The Courier: “It couldn’t have come at a worse time with all the school trips organised before the summer.

“You have to question why the company took all these bookings knowing it probably wouldn’t be able to fulfil them, and why it didn’t give the schools a bit more warning.

“I feel for the kids who are missing out but also the staff who are left to pick up the pieces.

“They should be able to spend their time on more important things than phoning round bus companies.”

Fishers Tours school chaos

The Courier asked the local authorities what contingencies were in place to mitigate pupil disruption.

Angus Council said home school services were still to be “secured”.

And transport is still to be finalised for P7 pupils due to attend transition days, but priority was being given to the to-and-from school journeys.

Angus Council is still trying to “secure” alternative transport for pupils to schools including Monifieth High following the sudden closure of Fishers Tours. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to work hard with alternative providers to secure cover for the Fisher Tours contracts.

“Progress is being made. We would like to reassure families that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the services to schools are in place, particularly mindful that exams continue to the end of next week.

“We are also confident that we’ll have transport in place for those pupils attending Monifieth High School on Monday May 26 for an exam practical.

“Details will be communicated directly to those affected later this week.

“We’re aware of other journeys which have also been affected by the withdrawal of Fisher Tours buses, which include swimming lessons and P7-S1 transition days, amongst others.

“These will be addressed once the home to school services are secured.

“We will continue to keep families informed directly via Group Call and we’ll also carry details, once confirmed, on our dedicated webpage.”

Fishers Tours did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

Dundee City Council did not respond when approached for comment.

