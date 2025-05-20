Fishers Tours staff ‘kept in the dark’ after collapse of Dundee bus firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishers Tours staff ‘kept in the dark’ after collapse of Dundee bus firm

More than 20 drivers and mechanics will be out of work on Friday after the company closes.

By Paul Malik
Staff at Fishers Tours given five days’ notice they were being let go have demanded answers over the Dundee bus company’s collapse.

It is claimed director Carrie Ann Telfer and other senior figures have kept employees in the dark over who is handling the firm’s liquidation process.

Mechanics, drivers and office workers were left “stunned” on the yard of their Mid Craigie headquarters on Monday morning as they were told the firm had collapsed and would cease trading on Friday.

The sudden closure, which will lead to the loss of more than 20 jobs, has also left Angus and Dundee councils scrambling to find replacement transport for hundreds of pupils who travel to and from school on Fishers Tours buses.

We have approached Fishers Tours to ask if the firm is being placed into administration or liquidated.

We also asked Ms Telfer for comment.

‘It’s quite sad’

Drivers were on the roads “as normal” on Tuesday but they have been left angry in their search for information and facing a struggle to make arrangements around pay claims and support.

They hope to enlist the support of the government-funded Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

One described the tone of Monday’s staff update as “horrible” and accused company chiefs of “losing interest”.

They added: “They haven’t said who is handling the process.

“It’s quite sad. The drivers are out on their routes today as normal, worrying about how they are going to cope.”

Fishers Tours had a turnover of around £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000, their latest accounts show.

In 2023, they posted a profit of £96,000.

