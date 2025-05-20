Fishers Tours staff ‘kept in the dark’ after collapse of Dundee bus firm

Staff at Fishers Tours given five days’ notice they were being let go have demanded answers over the Dundee bus company’s collapse.

It is claimed director Carrie Ann Telfer and other senior figures have kept employees in the dark over who is handling the firm’s liquidation process.

Mechanics, drivers and office workers were left “stunned” on the yard of their Mid Craigie headquarters on Monday morning as they were told the firm had collapsed and would cease trading on Friday.

The sudden closure, which will lead to the loss of more than 20 jobs, has also left Angus and Dundee councils scrambling to find replacement transport for hundreds of pupils who travel to and from school on Fishers Tours buses.

We have approached Fishers Tours to ask if the firm is being placed into administration or liquidated.

We also asked Ms Telfer for comment.

‘It’s quite sad’

Drivers were on the roads “as normal” on Tuesday but they have been left angry in their search for information and facing a struggle to make arrangements around pay claims and support.

They hope to enlist the support of the government-funded Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

One described the tone of Monday’s staff update as “horrible” and accused company chiefs of “losing interest”.

They added: “They haven’t said who is handling the process.

“It’s quite sad. The drivers are out on their routes today as normal, worrying about how they are going to cope.”

Fishers Tours had a turnover of around £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000, their latest accounts show.

In 2023, they posted a profit of £96,000.