Primark stores in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling launch click and collect service

Primark has launched a new click and collect service at its stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The facility allows shoppers to order online before collecting their goods in-store.

Customers can choose a day to collect their items, up to seven days ahead.

Orders must have a minimum value of £10.

Anyone using the service can also pay for additional in-store products while collecting their orders, enabling them to skip queues.

The service has been launched at the following stores:

Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee

High Street, Dunfermline

High Street, Perth

Thistles Shopping Centre, Stirling

Kari Rodgers, Primark’s UK retail director, said: “From the moment we launched click and collect, we’ve heard from our customers that it’s made shopping with us even easier.

“We know our customers in Scotland have been patiently waiting for the service to come to them. I’m delighted that the wait is finally over.”

