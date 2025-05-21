New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer

Wickes is set to open its new Dunfermline store this summer.

The home improvements chain took over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park in February.

Contractors have started emptying the vacant shop unit of old fixtures and fittings as a full refurbishment takes place.

It has now been confirmed that the Wickes shop will open in August, according to job adverts on the firm’s website.

Roles being advertised include a kitchen and bathroom design and sales consultant, with a salary of up to £75,000.

Opening times revealed for new Dunfermline Wickes

The store is also seeking part-time forklift drivers.

Wickes previously said that employment opportunities would be made available to former Homebase staff.

Meanwhile, opening times for the new Dunfermline Wickes have also been revealed.

The store will trade from 9.30am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Speaking previously, David Wood, Wickes chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring these former Homebase stores and welcoming all colleagues currently working there into the Wickes family.”

Wickes has been contacted for further comment.

