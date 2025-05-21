New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer

The home improvement retailer has moved into the former Homebase shop at Halbeath.

By Neil Henderson
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
The new Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Wickes is set to open its new Dunfermline store this summer.

The home improvements chain took over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park in February.

Contractors have started emptying the vacant shop unit of old fixtures and fittings as a full refurbishment takes place.

It has now been confirmed that the Wickes shop will open in August, according to job adverts on the firm’s website.

Roles being advertised include a kitchen and bathroom design and sales consultant, with a salary of up to £75,000.

Opening times revealed for new Dunfermline Wickes

The store is also seeking part-time forklift drivers.

Wickes previously said that employment opportunities would be made available to former Homebase staff.

Meanwhile, opening times for the new Dunfermline Wickes have also been revealed.

The store will trade from 9.30am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Wickes will move into the former Homebase shop unit.
Wickes is refurbishing the old Homebase unit. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Speaking previously, David Wood, Wickes chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring these former Homebase stores and welcoming all colleagues currently working there into the Wickes family.”

Wickes has been contacted for further comment.

The Courier has taken a look at eight shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline.

Conversation