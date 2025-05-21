Former Dundee chip shop owner returns with new takeaway named after Tony Soprano

The former owner of a popular fish and chip shop in Dundee has opened a new store on nearby Happyhillock Road.

Graeme Squire, who used to run Tony’s Takeaway on Linfield Street, has opened Supperanos Fish and Chips.

The takeaway, which opened its doors on Wednesday afternoon, sits in the former Alex’s Hair and Beauty unit.

Graeme told The Courier how iconic TV character Tony Soprano gave him the idea for the name.

He said: “My wife has been a hairdresser here for 45 years and I used to own Tony’s. For that reason, everyone called me Tony.

“It was actually named in memory of my late brother-in-law, the hairdressers (Alex’s) was named after him as well. I called the takeaway Tony’s as his middle name was Anthony.

“I went away from the business a number of years ago and when I decided to come back, I wanted to give a nod to a Tony, as well as a chippy theme.

“That’s when I decided to call it Supperanos.”

Former chip shop owner opens new shop in Dundee

Those who enjoyed Graeme’s meals at Tony’s should expect to see a fresh new menu at Supperanos.

He said: “There were popular items, like the pizzas, that I did many years ago.

“In the latter years of the shop we ventured away from them and concentrated on the chippy side. That became very popular.

“We were also, probably, the first chip shop to ever do deliveries around 32 years ago.

“We’ve decided that we’ll keep doing what we do best and we’ll leave the other things to everyone else.”

“I’m still from the area and I still live here. At one point I owned many businesses on the street and built it up for a number of years.

“I’m a part of the community and helped run a number of events and carnivals.

“For Wednesday’s opening, we had Spencer Shek perform to customers for a couple of hours.

“We used to do a number of quirky things at Tony’s and I’m hoping to do similar here.

“If we do things for the community it brings everyone out and everyone wins.”