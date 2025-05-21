Dundee children’s charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee children’s charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse

And Xplore Dundee operators speak to staff set to lose their jobs to keep school bus routes running.

By Paul Malik
Charleston Community Centre volunteer Wendy Higgins was left devastated after the charity lost a £1,000 booking due to Fisher Tours collapsing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A Dundee children’s charity has been left “devastated” after losing a £1,000 coach booking as a result of the collapse of Fishers Tours.

Charleston Community Centre had paid in full for two trips for youngsters in June and July.

A parents and toddler trip to Aberdeenshire’s The Den and The Glen and a primary school trip to Dynamic Earth had been organised by the volunteer group.

One of the group leaders, Wendy Higgins, only became aware Fishers’ would not be able to honour their booking after reading about the company’s demise in The Courier.

She frantically called their Mid Craigie headquarters, only to be told they would have to make a claim with the liquidator.

Fishers’ has not yet liquidated, nor have they revealed who the liquidator will be.

This is an issue Fishers staff have also raised, as it could affect potential potential pay claims.

Charity loses £1,000 Fishers booking

Fortunately for the Charleston group the owners of Xplore Dundee, McGills, has stepped in to provide coaches.

Wendy said: “We booked the bus in April and paid in full, for two coaches to take kids to Den in the Glen and Dynamic Earth.

“They were so excited about the trip, and we have been raising funds to pay for it.

“So we were left devastated when we read Fishers Tours was shutting down. The kids had gotten so excited about going.

“We hadn’t heard anything, so I phoned their office and it took ages to speak with anyone.

“Eventually someone came on the phone and said we would have to get in touch the liquidator. But she wouldn’t say who that was.

“It’s a huge sum of money for us and who knows when it would get paid back, if at all?

“Fortunately, there is some good news. McGills has offered to put on two buses for us, free of charge. And they’ve offered us tickets for the open top bus tour, which is fantastic.”

Charleston Community Centre will also be hosting a ceilidh to raise money for the excursion, with music being provided free of charge from The Gallivanters.

McGills steps into Fishers breach

McGills has also contacted local authorities, offering to fill-in for Fishers Tours services that take children in rural areas to schools in across Angus and Dundee.

They have also spoken to Fishers Tours staff left out of work to discuss job interviews and employment opportunities.

McGill’s Group chief executive Tony Williamson ruled out buying Fishers Tours as it stands. But he wanted his firm to “step in” and help the community.

“We were alerted to the collapse of Fishers Tours and recognised immediately the critical importance of keeping school transport running,” he said.

Fishers Tours will cease trading on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Especially for the hundreds of young people and families who rely on these services every day.

“We’ve already mobilised teams and vehicles from across our network to be ready to support Dundee City and Angus Councils.

“Our operational staff have been incredible in rising to the challenge and we’re working hard to make sure no pupil is left without a way to get to school.

“This is about more than just buses – it’s about public duty.

“McGill’s has always been there for local communities and we’re proud to step up when it matters most.”

