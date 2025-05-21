Dundee children’s charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse

A Dundee children’s charity has been left “devastated” after losing a £1,000 coach booking as a result of the collapse of Fishers Tours.

Charleston Community Centre had paid in full for two trips for youngsters in June and July.

A parents and toddler trip to Aberdeenshire’s The Den and The Glen and a primary school trip to Dynamic Earth had been organised by the volunteer group.

One of the group leaders, Wendy Higgins, only became aware Fishers’ would not be able to honour their booking after reading about the company’s demise in The Courier.

She frantically called their Mid Craigie headquarters, only to be told they would have to make a claim with the liquidator.

Fishers’ has not yet liquidated, nor have they revealed who the liquidator will be.

This is an issue Fishers staff have also raised, as it could affect potential potential pay claims.

Charity loses £1,000 Fishers booking

Fortunately for the Charleston group the owners of Xplore Dundee, McGills, has stepped in to provide coaches.

Wendy said: “We booked the bus in April and paid in full, for two coaches to take kids to Den in the Glen and Dynamic Earth.

“They were so excited about the trip, and we have been raising funds to pay for it.

“So we were left devastated when we read Fishers Tours was shutting down. The kids had gotten so excited about going.

“We hadn’t heard anything, so I phoned their office and it took ages to speak with anyone.

“Eventually someone came on the phone and said we would have to get in touch the liquidator. But she wouldn’t say who that was.

“It’s a huge sum of money for us and who knows when it would get paid back, if at all?

“Fortunately, there is some good news. McGills has offered to put on two buses for us, free of charge. And they’ve offered us tickets for the open top bus tour, which is fantastic.”

Charleston Community Centre will also be hosting a ceilidh to raise money for the excursion, with music being provided free of charge from The Gallivanters.

McGills steps into Fishers breach

McGills has also contacted local authorities, offering to fill-in for Fishers Tours services that take children in rural areas to schools in across Angus and Dundee.

They have also spoken to Fishers Tours staff left out of work to discuss job interviews and employment opportunities.

McGill’s Group chief executive Tony Williamson ruled out buying Fishers Tours as it stands. But he wanted his firm to “step in” and help the community.

“We were alerted to the collapse of Fishers Tours and recognised immediately the critical importance of keeping school transport running,” he said.

“Especially for the hundreds of young people and families who rely on these services every day.

“We’ve already mobilised teams and vehicles from across our network to be ready to support Dundee City and Angus Councils.

“Our operational staff have been incredible in rising to the challenge and we’re working hard to make sure no pupil is left without a way to get to school.

“This is about more than just buses – it’s about public duty.

“McGill’s has always been there for local communities and we’re proud to step up when it matters most.”