Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture

The owner of Perth's new Gateway Gallery was inspired by the celebrity homes he surveyed.

By Kirsten Johnson
Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Once a surveyor to the stars, Stuart Henderson was inspired to open the new Gateway Gallery in Perth. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Stuart Henderson got a unique glimpse into the homes of the rich and famous as a building surveyor to the stars.

Working with high profile clients including pop star Harry Styles, chef Jamie Oliver and actress Daisy Ridley, he saw how they styled their interiors with striking pieces of art.

Now, the 49-year-old has opened his own gallery in the centre of Perth.

Inspired by the hundreds of beautiful homes he worked in during his time as a building surveyor, he has curated an eclectic collection of paintings and ceramics.

Owner of Gateway Gallery in Perth with some of his artwork
The new Gateway Gallery in Perth is treasure trove of 19th 20th and 21st century art and ceramics. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

His pieces, which range in price from £200 to around £3,000, include oil paintings of wildlife and Scottish landscapes and rare Japanese woodblock prints.

He has also collected a selection of antique vases and kitchenware from around the world.

Stuart revealed he decided to change career after losing his mother Norma to leukaemia suddenly in late 2021 aged 65.

He had always wanted to be his own boss but after his beloved mum died, he realised “life was too short” to wait.

The Gateway Gallery is now open at Monarch House on Perth’s Cross Street.

Perth Gateway Gallery inspired by celebrity homes

Stuart, originally from Glasgow, said: “I enjoyed being a building surveyor and got to survey some amazing properties.

“I was in London for a number of years and was lucky enough to see inside the homes of several celebrities.

“I have always loved art and seeing how they decorated their homes definitely inspired me.”

He added: “I made the career jump after losing my mum, suddenly.

“It devastated me but also spurred me on because I realised tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

“I chose Perth as it’s a smaller but still central Scottish city with a lot of appetite for art.”

Rotten windows warning for Harry

In 2019, while working for a distinguished property management firm in Kensington,  Stuart was asked to survey a £10 million property for singer Harry Styles.

The Georgian mansion near Hampstead Heath, he discovered, was in need of new windows.

Pop star Harry Styles employed Stuart Henderson as his property surveyor when purchasing one of his London mansions. Image: Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock

Stuart added: “I was asked to give the house a once over to make sure there were no major repairs needed.

“It was an incredible property and in a good state of repair, but I did flag that the windows had started to rot.

“Harry moved into it not long afterwards and later bought the house next door.”

Stuart was also asked to produce a report on television chef Jamie Oliver’s sprawling Essex mansion the same year.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was preparing to buy the secluded Saffron Waldon property.

Jamie Oliver employed someone to cook for him

Oliver had started to empty the home – but Stuart got to meet his staff and set eyes on some collectables.

He also learned that the chef employed a housekeeper to prepare the majority of the family meals!

Gateway Gallery owner Stuart also surveyed Jamie Oliver’s Essex pad for actress Daisy Ridley.
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“The property featured in a number of Jamie Oliver’s TV shows,” Stuart said.

“It was an amazing, ranch-style home with a swimming pool and outbuildings with kitchens in.

“It was huge but had low ceilings and exposed beams that gave it a cosy feel.

“There was some fun art on the wall and lots of family photographs and in one of the kids’ bedrooms I saw a signed David Beckham football boot.

“There was also a huge library filled with Jamie’s many cookbooks.”

He added: “While I was there his housekeeper was preparing meals for the family – which I thought was quite funny as he is a chef.”

Stuart hopes his new gallery venture will attract buyers from across Scotland.

People can pop in during the week or have a look at his Instagram page and contact him to arrange a viewing appointment.

More from Business

Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
2
Fishers Tour employees at the company's depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for 'missing pension payments'
7
Have you ever dreamed of owning a plane? Image: Sweeney Kincaid
Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200
2
The Costa on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Costa reopens Broughty Ferry cafe after 'transformative refresh'
Company directors Craig Hutcheon, Claire Clark and Adam Maitland smile as they celebrate Hutcheon Mearns' anniversary
Transforming finance: Hutcheon Mearns marks a decade in business
Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts.
Courier Business Conference to feature legendary T in the Park promoter
MKY Fabrication and Engineering Services in Cowdenbeath Owner Mike Heron Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath engineering firm grows to 14 staff in two years
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal revealed £1m debts in failed business just days before resignation
Athlete Recovery Zone Dundee equipment
New Dundee athlete recovery business launched by former pro goalkeeper
Charleston Community Centre volunteer Wendy Higgins was left devastated after the charity lost a £1,000 booking due to Fisher Tours collapsing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee children's charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse
5

Conversation