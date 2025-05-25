Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture

Stuart Henderson got a unique glimpse into the homes of the rich and famous as a building surveyor to the stars.

Working with high profile clients including pop star Harry Styles, chef Jamie Oliver and actress Daisy Ridley, he saw how they styled their interiors with striking pieces of art.

Now, the 49-year-old has opened his own gallery in the centre of Perth.

Inspired by the hundreds of beautiful homes he worked in during his time as a building surveyor, he has curated an eclectic collection of paintings and ceramics.

His pieces, which range in price from £200 to around £3,000, include oil paintings of wildlife and Scottish landscapes and rare Japanese woodblock prints.

He has also collected a selection of antique vases and kitchenware from around the world.

Stuart revealed he decided to change career after losing his mother Norma to leukaemia suddenly in late 2021 aged 65.

He had always wanted to be his own boss but after his beloved mum died, he realised “life was too short” to wait.

The Gateway Gallery is now open at Monarch House on Perth’s Cross Street.

Perth Gateway Gallery inspired by celebrity homes

Stuart, originally from Glasgow, said: “I enjoyed being a building surveyor and got to survey some amazing properties.

“I was in London for a number of years and was lucky enough to see inside the homes of several celebrities.

“I have always loved art and seeing how they decorated their homes definitely inspired me.”

He added: “I made the career jump after losing my mum, suddenly.

“It devastated me but also spurred me on because I realised tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

“I chose Perth as it’s a smaller but still central Scottish city with a lot of appetite for art.”

Rotten windows warning for Harry

In 2019, while working for a distinguished property management firm in Kensington, Stuart was asked to survey a £10 million property for singer Harry Styles.

The Georgian mansion near Hampstead Heath, he discovered, was in need of new windows.

Stuart added: “I was asked to give the house a once over to make sure there were no major repairs needed.

“It was an incredible property and in a good state of repair, but I did flag that the windows had started to rot.

“Harry moved into it not long afterwards and later bought the house next door.”

Stuart was also asked to produce a report on television chef Jamie Oliver’s sprawling Essex mansion the same year.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was preparing to buy the secluded Saffron Waldon property.

Jamie Oliver employed someone to cook for him

Oliver had started to empty the home – but Stuart got to meet his staff and set eyes on some collectables.

He also learned that the chef employed a housekeeper to prepare the majority of the family meals!

“The property featured in a number of Jamie Oliver’s TV shows,” Stuart said.

“It was an amazing, ranch-style home with a swimming pool and outbuildings with kitchens in.

“It was huge but had low ceilings and exposed beams that gave it a cosy feel.

“There was some fun art on the wall and lots of family photographs and in one of the kids’ bedrooms I saw a signed David Beckham football boot.

“There was also a huge library filled with Jamie’s many cookbooks.”

He added: “While I was there his housekeeper was preparing meals for the family – which I thought was quite funny as he is a chef.”

Stuart hopes his new gallery venture will attract buyers from across Scotland.

People can pop in during the week or have a look at his Instagram page and contact him to arrange a viewing appointment.