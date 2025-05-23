Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for ‘missing pension payments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for ‘missing pension payments’

More than 20 job losses are expected at the firm, which ceased trading on Friday.

Fishers Tour employees at the company's depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

A collapsed Dundee bus firm has been reported for allegedly missing pension payments.

The Courier has seen correspondence from a pension provider claiming Fishers Tours did not make the contributions required for work between late December and late January.

The Now:Pensions letter, sent to staff, says: “We’ve had to report your workplace to The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

“We’ve done this because, even after several reminders, they haven’t made the payments to your account that they are required to do by law.”

Staff also told The Courier they had still to receive written confirmation of the firm’s closure.

More than 20 employees were given five days’ notice when they were told about the company’s closure during an early-morning meeting on Monday.

On Friday a group of around 15 bus drivers and mechanics gathered at the Fishers Tours headquarters in the Mid Craigie Industrial Estate.

The drivers were preparing for their 1.30pm school runs on their last day at the company.

Ongoing discussions over final payments were also understood to be taking place at the bus depot.

Fishers Tours coaches in the firm’s Mid Craigie headquarters in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/

None of the employees approached by The Courier on Friday wished to be named.

However, one Fishers Tours bus driver said: “This was a thriving company and they blew it.”

Fishers Tours pension claim after collapse

Earlier this week, Fishers Tours bosses confirmed to The Courier it would close on Friday, but said it had no further comment.

The Courier has also put the claims about missing pension payments to the firm.

Fishers Tours accounts show it had a turnover of £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000.

It posted a profit of £96,000 in 2023.

Another bus driver told The Courier: “They’ve not been putting in the money.

“It’s been taken out of our wages.

“We’ve still not had any written confirmation or nothing.”

Staff in Dundee leave after finishing contracts

Fishers Tours had operated school contracts, coach hire and trips across Scotland on its Scottish Express routes.

Schools in Dundee and Angus have had to seek alternative transport for their pupils following Monday’s announcement.

However, since Monday drivers had continued to operate the school routes while facing uncertainty around their future.

Another bus driver added: “We were told we were finishing on Friday.

“But then they turned around and I said to us, ‘we would appreciate if you could stay and finish the contracts on Friday.’

“We can’t leave the bairns stranded.

“We couldn’t bring ourselves to leave them at the side of the street.”

“It’s a s**t show and we don’t want our names attached to it.”

Commenting on the pensions claims, he added: “It’s been showing on our payslip that our pension has been getting paid and it’s not.”

“We need written confirmation, so we can move on.

“Nobody knows where the liquidators are.”

The Courier was unable to contact The Pensions Regulator.

Conversation