Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for ‘missing pension payments’

A collapsed Dundee bus firm has been reported for allegedly missing pension payments.

The Courier has seen correspondence from a pension provider claiming Fishers Tours did not make the contributions required for work between late December and late January.

The Now:Pensions letter, sent to staff, says: “We’ve had to report your workplace to The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

“We’ve done this because, even after several reminders, they haven’t made the payments to your account that they are required to do by law.”

Staff also told The Courier they had still to receive written confirmation of the firm’s closure.

More than 20 employees were given five days’ notice when they were told about the company’s closure during an early-morning meeting on Monday.

On Friday a group of around 15 bus drivers and mechanics gathered at the Fishers Tours headquarters in the Mid Craigie Industrial Estate.

The drivers were preparing for their 1.30pm school runs on their last day at the company.

Ongoing discussions over final payments were also understood to be taking place at the bus depot.

None of the employees approached by The Courier on Friday wished to be named.

However, one Fishers Tours bus driver said: “This was a thriving company and they blew it.”

Fishers Tours pension claim after collapse

Earlier this week, Fishers Tours bosses confirmed to The Courier it would close on Friday, but said it had no further comment.

The Courier has also put the claims about missing pension payments to the firm.

Fishers Tours accounts show it had a turnover of £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000.

It posted a profit of £96,000 in 2023.

Another bus driver told The Courier: “They’ve not been putting in the money.

“It’s been taken out of our wages.

“We’ve still not had any written confirmation or nothing.”

Staff in Dundee leave after finishing contracts

Fishers Tours had operated school contracts, coach hire and trips across Scotland on its Scottish Express routes.

Schools in Dundee and Angus have had to seek alternative transport for their pupils following Monday’s announcement.

However, since Monday drivers had continued to operate the school routes while facing uncertainty around their future.

Another bus driver added: “We were told we were finishing on Friday.

“But then they turned around and I said to us, ‘we would appreciate if you could stay and finish the contracts on Friday.’

“We can’t leave the bairns stranded.

“We couldn’t bring ourselves to leave them at the side of the street.”

“It’s a s**t show and we don’t want our names attached to it.”

Commenting on the pensions claims, he added: “It’s been showing on our payslip that our pension has been getting paid and it’s not.”

“We need written confirmation, so we can move on.

“Nobody knows where the liquidators are.”

The Courier was unable to contact The Pensions Regulator.