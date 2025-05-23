Costa reopens Broughty Ferry cafe after ‘transformative refresh’

Costa Coffee has reopened its Broughty Ferry cafe after a refurbishment of the premises.

The Brook Street chain closed its doors earlier this month to undergo a “transformative renovation”.

Following a full refurbishment, the store reopened to customers on Thursday.

It now features a refreshed counter design, new furniture and updated flooring.

Francesco Russo, area manager at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re incredibly excited to reopen our Brook Street store in Broughty Ferry.

“The store has had a transformative refresh, and we’re looking forward to welcoming back our customers to our new and improved store.”

The store is open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

