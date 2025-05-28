Lochgelly solar firm powers up to 21 staff as demand soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochgelly solar firm powers up to 21 staff as demand soars

AJ Renewables offer bespoke solar panel installation packages that start at £5,000.

AJ Renewables Owner Alistair Galloway in his Lochgelly office and surrounded by his team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The AJ Renewables team with a Fife Business Award trophy they won for small business. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A Lochgelly solar panel firm has grown from a two-man operation to a team of 21 full-time staff in just four years.

Alistair Galloway and Jordan McLean started in business in 2021 running a fire alarm installation service.

This developed into solar panel specialist AJ Renewables which offers bespoke installations as well as upgrading older systems.

Perfect timing

The business was born out of a sharp-eyed opportunity when the Scottish Government introduced legislation requiring all homes to have interlinked fire alarms.

Alistair said: “We found a short-term niche and made the most of it. It was a great year for us.

Alistair Galloway and Jordan McLean owners of AJ Renewables. Lochgelly. Image by: AJ Renewables
Jordan McLean and Alistair Galloway, owners of AJ Renewables. Image by: AJ Renewables

“With the success, we managed to buy a fleet of trucks and transition to renewable energy technology.

“We both had worked previously in the solar industry, so the move made sense.

“As electricity prices doubled and even tripled, we knew solar would be a real benefit to homeowners and businesses.”

Solar becoming popular

The company quickly adapted, shifting its full focus to bespoke solar panel systems.

During its early days, the company operated with just Alistair and Jordan, supported by subcontractors.

After initially setting up in Dunfermline, the business moved to Auchterderran Road in Lochgelly.

As AJ Renewables grew, the roles became more defined, with Alistair handling sales and marketing while Jordan took over operations.

Alistair Galloway and Jordan McLean. Image: AJ Renewables
Alistair Galloway and Jordan McLean. Image: AJ Renewables

“Our turnover has doubled in just a few years,” Alistair said.

“We’re now a team of 21 and still growing.

“Jordan and I are working 10 to 12 hours a day to keep up with demand.

“We’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

What AJ Renewables offers

Clients mostly consist of private home owners and companies fitting out new builds.

The company provides free consultations and uses advanced tools to tailor systems to individual homes.

“We use satellite tech to measure the roof, check energy usage and understand the customer’s budget,” Alistair said.

“Then we design a completely bespoke system to fit their exact needs.

Alistair Galloway in his Lochgelly office. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alistair Galloway in his Lochgelly office. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We can also upgrade old systems with new battery technology to make them more efficient.

“Return on investment typically takes six to 10 years, depending on usage.

“Most of our customers used to be people in their 50s and 60s but now we’re seeing younger customers getting in early.”

Systems start at around £5,000, while the most advanced packages can cost up to £8,500.

Heat pump plans

Looking ahead, AJ Renewables is preparing to enter the heat pump market, identifying another emerging market.

Alistair explained: “There’s a real gap in the heat pump market, and we’re ready to meet it.

“With the growth we’ve seen in solar, we believe the same can happen with heat pumps.

“Our goal is to offer complete energy solutions across the UK.”

