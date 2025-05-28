Lochgelly solar firm powers up to 21 staff as demand soars

A Lochgelly solar panel firm has grown from a two-man operation to a team of 21 full-time staff in just four years.

Alistair Galloway and Jordan McLean started in business in 2021 running a fire alarm installation service.

This developed into solar panel specialist AJ Renewables which offers bespoke installations as well as upgrading older systems.

Perfect timing

The business was born out of a sharp-eyed opportunity when the Scottish Government introduced legislation requiring all homes to have interlinked fire alarms.

Alistair said: “We found a short-term niche and made the most of it. It was a great year for us.

“With the success, we managed to buy a fleet of trucks and transition to renewable energy technology.

“We both had worked previously in the solar industry, so the move made sense.

“As electricity prices doubled and even tripled, we knew solar would be a real benefit to homeowners and businesses.”

Solar becoming popular

The company quickly adapted, shifting its full focus to bespoke solar panel systems.

During its early days, the company operated with just Alistair and Jordan, supported by subcontractors.

After initially setting up in Dunfermline, the business moved to Auchterderran Road in Lochgelly.

As AJ Renewables grew, the roles became more defined, with Alistair handling sales and marketing while Jordan took over operations.

“Our turnover has doubled in just a few years,” Alistair said.

“We’re now a team of 21 and still growing.

“Jordan and I are working 10 to 12 hours a day to keep up with demand.

“We’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

What AJ Renewables offers

Clients mostly consist of private home owners and companies fitting out new builds.

The company provides free consultations and uses advanced tools to tailor systems to individual homes.

“We use satellite tech to measure the roof, check energy usage and understand the customer’s budget,” Alistair said.

“Then we design a completely bespoke system to fit their exact needs.

“We can also upgrade old systems with new battery technology to make them more efficient.

“Return on investment typically takes six to 10 years, depending on usage.

“Most of our customers used to be people in their 50s and 60s but now we’re seeing younger customers getting in early.”

Systems start at around £5,000, while the most advanced packages can cost up to £8,500.

Heat pump plans

Looking ahead, AJ Renewables is preparing to enter the heat pump market, identifying another emerging market.

Alistair explained: “There’s a real gap in the heat pump market, and we’re ready to meet it.

“With the growth we’ve seen in solar, we believe the same can happen with heat pumps.

“Our goal is to offer complete energy solutions across the UK.”