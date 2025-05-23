Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200

Planes and helicopters worth tens of thousands of pounds are being sold at auction in Perth.

The aircraft, assets of Air Service Training (Engineering) Ltd, are being put up for sale after no buyer emerged for the company.

The business, fully-owned by UHI Perth, went into administration last month. It has since emerged that the company’s debts exceed £1 million.

Administrators from Henderson Loggie have now instructed auctioneers Sweeney Kincaid to sell assets owned by the business.

The unusual auction, which has already captured the attention of aviation enthusiasts, includes several planes and helicopters used by students.

There is just one catch – none of them are currently able to fly.

Air Service Training (Engineering) auction

Lots include a British Aerospace Jetstream 41 turboprop, a Cessna 310 twin engine monoplane and a Cessna f150M airplane. There are also two Augusta A109a helicopters.

Bidding for the aircraft started at £200 for the week-long online auction.

There are a total of 1,198 items up for grabs. Other lots include Rolls Royce engines, power tools and office equipment.

The auction house states: “All items offered in this auction are strictly sold as non-airworthy and are intended for training, display, or static educational use only.

“These components must not be installed on, or used in connection with, any aircraft that is intended for flight.

“By purchasing, the buyer agrees not to resell or repurpose any item for operational aviation use.”

Bidding on one of the A109a helicopters has already soared, reaching £2,000 but the others remain at a few hundred pounds.

Viewing advised for Perth plane auction

All the auctions run until 11am on Wednesday May 28.

However, the ’10-minute extension rule’ applies. If a bid is received within 10 minutes of the current closing time, it extends for a further 10 minutes.

A 15% buyer’s premium applies to all lots. VAT will also be applied. Payment is due by the end of the auction day.

Sweeney Kincaid said: “All assets are sold as is, where is. All engines, parts and aircraft are all incomplete to varying degrees. Viewing is advised prior to bidding.

“For all larger items requiring removal via hangar doors, collections must be agreed by Sweeney Kincaid in advance by appointment. In addition, satisfactory Risk Assessment Method Statements and relevant insurance documents must be provided.”

Since its formation, Air Service Training trained more than 190,000 engineers and pilots from approximately 150 countries. The business had 28 members of staff when it went into administration on April 10.

Air Service Training was earmarked for £8m of Tay Cities Deal cash to create a national aviation academy.