Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200

Will prices go sky high for five aircraft used by a Perth training school?

By Rob McLaren
Have you ever dreamed of owning a plane? Image: Sweeney Kincaid
Have you ever dreamed of owning a plane? Image: Sweeney Kincaid

Planes and helicopters worth tens of thousands of pounds are being sold at auction in Perth.

The aircraft, assets of Air Service Training (Engineering) Ltd, are being put up for sale after no buyer emerged for the company.

The business, fully-owned by UHI Perth, went into administration last month. It has since emerged that the company’s debts exceed £1 million.

Administrators from Henderson Loggie have now instructed auctioneers Sweeney Kincaid to sell assets owned by the business.

The unusual auction, which has already captured the attention of aviation enthusiasts, includes several planes and helicopters used by students.

There is just one catch – none of them are currently able to fly.

Air Service Training (Engineering) auction

Lots include a British Aerospace Jetstream 41 turboprop, a Cessna 310 twin engine monoplane and a Cessna f150M airplane. There are also two Augusta A109a helicopters.

Bidding for the aircraft started at £200 for the week-long online auction.

There are a total of 1,198 items up for grabs. Other lots include Rolls Royce engines, power tools and office equipment.

The Cessna F150M airplane up for grabs. Image: Sweeney Kincaid
A Cessna 310 twin engine monoplane is also part of the auction. Image: Sweeney Kincaid

The auction house states: “All items offered in this auction are strictly sold as non-airworthy and are intended for training, display, or static educational use only.

“These components must not be installed on, or used in connection with, any aircraft that is intended for flight.

“By purchasing, the buyer agrees not to resell or repurpose any item for operational aviation use.”

Bidding on one of the A109a helicopters has already soared, reaching £2,000 but the others remain at a few hundred pounds.

Viewing advised for Perth plane auction

All the auctions run until 11am on Wednesday May 28.

However, the ’10-minute extension rule’ applies. If a bid is received within 10 minutes of the current closing time, it extends for a further 10 minutes.

A 15% buyer’s premium applies to all lots. VAT will also be applied. Payment is due by the end of the auction day.

Sweeney Kincaid said: “All assets are sold as is, where is. All engines, parts and aircraft are all incomplete to varying degrees. Viewing is advised prior to bidding.

The auction comes with the warning that parts are missing. One of the Augusta A109a helicopters. Image: Sweeney Kincaid

“For all larger items requiring removal via hangar doors, collections must be agreed by Sweeney Kincaid in advance by appointment. In addition, satisfactory Risk Assessment Method Statements and relevant insurance documents must be provided.”

Since its formation, Air Service Training trained more than 190,000 engineers and pilots from approximately 150 countries. The business had 28 members of staff when it went into administration on April 10.

Air Service Training was earmarked for £8m of Tay Cities Deal cash to create a national aviation academy.

More from Business

Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
2
Fishers Tour employees at the company's depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for 'missing pension payments'
7
The Costa on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Costa reopens Broughty Ferry cafe after 'transformative refresh'
Company directors Craig Hutcheon, Claire Clark and Adam Maitland smile as they celebrate Hutcheon Mearns' anniversary
Transforming finance: Hutcheon Mearns marks a decade in business
Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts.
Courier Business Conference to feature legendary T in the Park promoter
MKY Fabrication and Engineering Services in Cowdenbeath Owner Mike Heron Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath engineering firm grows to 14 staff in two years
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal revealed £1m debts in failed business just days before resignation
Athlete Recovery Zone Dundee equipment
New Dundee athlete recovery business launched by former pro goalkeeper
Charleston Community Centre volunteer Wendy Higgins was left devastated after the charity lost a £1,000 booking due to Fisher Tours collapsing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee children's charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse
5

Conversation