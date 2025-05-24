How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m turnover

The 54-year-old reflects on the incredible growth of Scotland's largest independent dairy - and recent cottage cheese boom.

Robert Graham at family farm
Robert Graham joined the family business straight out of university more than 30 years ago. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

The title of managing director doesn’t sit comfortably with Stirlingshire dairy boss Robert Graham.

The 54-year-old heads up his multi-million-pound third-generation family firm but he refuses to see himself as “corporate”.

“We are a family business that started with my grandfather milking cows by hand. That is what we are all about,” Robert is keen to stress.

“I hate titles like managing director and CEO, I grew up driving tractors in my school holidays.”

Dairy’s humble beginnings

Graham’s the Family Dairy, based in Bridge of Allan, is now Scotland’s largest independent dairy, shipping products around the world.

Last year, its turnover was more than £155 million – with dozens of products from butter and cottage cheese to kefir and protein ice cream.

However, it began as a herd of just 12 Friesian cows in 1939.

In 1947 – after producing milk to feed the troops during WW2 – Robert’s grandfather, Robert Graham, bought his first delivery van.

His father, also Robert Graham, was instrumental in expanding production and by the 1960s, R. Graham & Son was supplying homes and shops in the Stirling area with pasteurised milk.

Robert Graham has always felt at home around farm animals. Image: Graham family

Born in 1970, Robert Jnr enjoyed a “wonderful childhood” on Airthrey Kerse Farm.

“I have very fond memories of being a kid. I grew up feeling happy and safe,” he said.

“My dad worked very hard and was out of the house before dawn but we always had dinner together at 5pm – me, my older sister Carol, mum and dad.

“In the winter we would help with lambing and in the summer we would help with the hay.

“I loved driving the tractor in my teens, listening to Depeche Mode and Madonna on my Walkman. Life was simpler then.”

He continued: “I was fairly privileged, yes, but also pretty normal.

“My friends and I were always out cycling to the local ice cream shop and played tennis, hockey and football.”

Not cool enough for Ewan McGregor

Robert went to Beaconhurst independent school in Bridge of Allan for his primary education, before attending Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

He excelled in history and mathematics at school but was less fond of English, he recalls.

While he had a close group of friends, he admits he “wasn’t as popular as Ewan McGregor” in the year below, who was “too cool for me”.

On finishing school, Robert secured a place at Heriot Watt University to study accountancy and finance.

Robert Graham Jnr joined forces with his father, Robert Graham Snr, after leaving university. Image: Graham family

He had initially planned to move to London after graduating to join an investment firm in the City, but found himself longing to come home.

He said: “There had been no plan in place for me to join the family business at that point.

“It was certainly a shock for my parents when I came back the summer after university and asked my dad to get involved.

“I had ideas about things that could be done to move the business forward and wanted to give my energy to our company.

“There were also some Halcyon memories of Bridge of Allan, I think.”

Looked up to his father Robert Graham Snr

Robert recalls “butting heads” with his father at first – and struggled with the 4am starts.

But his ideas started to bear fruit and the dairy began expanding.

He continued: “When I came on board, properly, we had about seven vans and only delivered in Stirling.

“I remember writing a list of things we should do on a piece of paper.

“My dad thought it was ridiculous at the time… but we have now done all of the things on that list from more than 30 years ago.

“We both wanted the business to grow and after butting heads at first we started to work really well together.

“When we first made it to £1m turnover we thought that was amazing and then quite quickly we were at £2.5m.”

In the 1990s, Graham’s expanded its delivery area beyond Stirling to Falkirk, then Perth and Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Robert Graham in original farmhouse kitchen
Graham’s the Family Dairy is based at his grandparents’ original farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Robert Jnr became managing director in 1996 and in 1999 the business won its first supermarket contract.

In 2005, now a household name, Graham’s the Family Dairy reported a £22m turnover and started to sell more than just milk.

“It was then we really started to upscale,” Robert recalls.

“We expanded into butter and Jersey milk and then, in 2010, we started making yoghurt.

“Looking back, I am very proud of everything the team achieved to build the business.”

In recent years, thanks in part to a “dairy renaissance” – as Robert calls it – sales have rocketed for Graham’s.

Graham’s cottage cheese boom

Growing numbers of consumers have turned their back on processed oat and nut milks in favour of high-protein, natural foods.

The volume of Graham’s cottage cheese sold has increased by an astonishing 80% year-on-year – the equivalent of two million extra kilograms of cottage cheese.

The Stirlingshire firm, which has its own prize Jersey herd at Mains of Boquhan near Kippen, now works with 90 milk producers across the country.

“Remarkably, our protein pouches are now bigger than our conventional milk business – and milk is what our whole business was built on,” Robert noted.

“10 years ago, butter was our second biggest line but now, despite still selling well, it’s no longer one of our top eight products.

“We are fortunate to be in product categories that are going through explosive growth just now.

“Fats are no longer demonised and people are looking for high-quality, high-protein, natural foods.

“The story and provenance of our brand is also very important to our customers.”

Robert Graham and Robert Graham with some of their products
Father and son are proud of their product haul. Image: Graham’s The Family Dairy

Despite growing revenue, Graham’s the Family Dairy has not been immune to energy price and national insurance hikes.

2023 saw it suffer its first operating loss of £200,000 but last year it was back in £4.5m profit.

Robert is confident that 2025 will see a further increase but admits “it has been very tough”.

Fewer than 50% of Graham’s sales are now Scottish. The vast majority of the remaining sales come from south of the border but the products are also popular in Ireland.

In recent years, Graham’s also began exporting to a number of Arab nations and Caribbean islands.

Growing the brand internationally is something Robert hopes to continue, but he is also keen to make the most of the time he isn’t at work.

Why family time is important to Robert Graham

The father-of-three says he has always tried to do as much as he can for his children – teenagers Holly and Douglas and seven-year-old Charlie.

Being able to attend each of Holly’s school hockey matches is something he is immensely proud of, and he provides ‘dad’s taxi service’ whenever he is called upon.

A keen hill runner, who regularly climbs nearby Dumyat at speed, he is also determined to keep his fitness up.

“One of the perks of having a family business should be that you are able to make time for your own family,” Robert reflects.

“I live a few minutes from the farm and am across most things but I also work with a great team of people – including my 84-year-old dad and my sister Carol – who I trust to get things done.”

More from Business

Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Fishers Tour employees at the company's depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Collapsed Dundee bus firm Fishers Tours reported for 'missing pension payments'
7
Have you ever dreamed of owning a plane? Image: Sweeney Kincaid
Perth auction for planes and helicopters with bids starting at just £200
2
The Costa on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Costa reopens Broughty Ferry cafe after 'transformative refresh'
Company directors Craig Hutcheon, Claire Clark and Adam Maitland smile as they celebrate Hutcheon Mearns' anniversary
Transforming finance: Hutcheon Mearns marks a decade in business
Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts.
Courier Business Conference to feature legendary T in the Park promoter
MKY Fabrication and Engineering Services in Cowdenbeath Owner Mike Heron Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath engineering firm grows to 14 staff in two years
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal revealed £1m debts in failed business just days before resignation
Athlete Recovery Zone Dundee equipment
New Dundee athlete recovery business launched by former pro goalkeeper
Charleston Community Centre volunteer Wendy Higgins was left devastated after the charity lost a £1,000 booking due to Fisher Tours collapsing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee children's charity left devastated after losing £1,000 booking in Fishers Tours collapse
5

Conversation