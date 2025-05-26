52-bedroom Montrose hotel and wedding venue on market for £1.3 million

A 52-bedroom hotel and wedding venue near Montrose town centre and golf courses is for sale.

The Park Hotel was built in 1860 and sits in the quiet Mid Links area of the Angus town.

After passing the main reception, doors open to the hotel’s lounge bar where guests can relax before they check into their rooms.

Connected to the lounge bar is the restaurant, where breakfast lunch and dinner is served.

Across both floors are a range of single, twin, double and superior rooms.

Each room benefits from free wifi, with the superior rooms including complimentary mineral water and newspaper.

The hotel’s ballroom and lounge – accommodating up to 180 guests – has been used for weddings, parties and private events.

There is ample parking in front of the hotel, with private gardens to the side allowing for a peaceful walk.

Just a five-minute walk from the High Street, the long beach is also a short distance away.

Keen golfers can travel to Carnoustie and St Andrews within an hour from the hotel.

The Park Hotel is being marketed by Drysdale and Company for £1.35 million.

Director Stuart Drysdale said: “This is a rare opportunity for investors and hotel operators to acquire a well-established hotel with a loyal local customer base and strong corporate trade.”

