52-bedroom Montrose hotel and wedding venue on market for £1.3 million

The Park Hotel is near the town centre, beach and golf courses.

By Ben MacDonald
The Park Hotel in Montrose is for sale
The Park Hotel is for sale. Image: Drysdale and Company

A 52-bedroom hotel and wedding venue near Montrose town centre and golf courses is for sale.

The Park Hotel was built in 1860 and sits in the quiet Mid Links area of the Angus town.

After passing the main reception, doors open to the hotel’s lounge bar where guests can relax before they check into their rooms.

Connected to the lounge bar is the restaurant, where breakfast lunch and dinner is served.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Image: Drysdale and Company
The hotel also has a lounge bar. Image: Drysdale and Company

Across both floors are a range of single, twin, double and superior rooms.

Each room benefits from free wifi, with the superior rooms including complimentary mineral water and newspaper.

The hotel’s ballroom and lounge – accommodating up to 180 guests – has been used for weddings, parties and private events.

A superior bedroom. Image: Drysdale and Company
A double bedroom. Image: Drysdale and Company
Rooms are on both floors. Image: Drysdale and Company
The Park Hotel has 52 bedrooms. Image: Drysdale and Company
A twin bedroom. Image: Drysdale and Company
The ballroom. Image: Drysdale and Company

There is ample parking in front of the hotel, with private gardens to the side allowing for a peaceful walk.

Just a five-minute walk from the High Street, the long beach is also a short distance away.

Keen golfers can travel to Carnoustie and St Andrews within an hour from the hotel.

Ample car parking in front of the hotel. Image: Drysdale and Company
The private garden. Image: Drysdale and Company

The Park Hotel is being marketed by Drysdale and Company for £1.35 million.

Director Stuart Drysdale said: “This is a rare opportunity for investors and hotel operators to acquire a well-established hotel with a loyal local customer base and strong corporate trade.”

Elsewhere in Montrose, plans to transform a former rope factory into a café and yoga studio have been lodged.

